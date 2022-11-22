ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor

With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals. The Acer 16PM6Q is available from...
livingetc.com

JBL Bar 800 soundbar review: a terrific all-in-one surround sound set up

With plenty of us still enjoying the comfort of home entertainment, especially in the colder seasons, you may be looking to enhance your visual and audio experience. A modern soundbar is a step towards bringing that cinematic experience to your living room without investing in a home theatre. JBL Bar...
Fstoppers

A Review of the New Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II Lens

35mm lenses with wide apertures are highly popular because they are so versatile, able to tackle everything from weddings to astrophotography and much more. However, a good 35mm lens can easily run you north of $2,000. So, at $799, the Samyang 35mm f/1.4 AF II looks like quite the intriguing option. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in usage.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
TechRadar

This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount

We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
The Independent

Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Top offers on iPhones, TVs, Airpods pro and more

Black Friday 2022 weekend is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their...
The Independent

8 best bookshelf speakers for compact yet powerful sound

Bookshelf speakers are the perfect solution to space coming at a premium. You aren’t legally obliged to place them on a bookshelf: it’s just the name given to speakers of a certain size that are friendly to desks, coffee tables and stands.Small doesn’t equal puny, however, and the best bookshelf – or standmount – speakers offer the full audio package in the comfort of your front room.It’s difficult to provide a definitive answer on the best bookshelf speakers. Our friends at York-based independent audio store The Sound Organisation were at pains to make us understand that no two sets of...
TechRadar

Yamaha's new headphones promise ultra-clear sound (for a mind-blowing price)

Yamaha is going back to its high-end headphone roots after announcing a new set of top-of-the-line headphones featuring planar magnetic technology. The new YH-5000SE are the first set of cans from the Japanese brand to feature orthodynamic drivers (Yamaha's take on planar magnetic tech) for more than 30 years. The...
SPY

Reviewed: These Are the 6 Best Wireless Earbuds to Buy in 2022

Wireless earbuds are the new norm. Unless you’re investing in super hi-fi wired headphones (or super cheap wired earbuds), then Bluetooth earbuds are going to be your go-to. And that’s why we’ve spent the past year testing the best wireless earbuds at every price point. It seems like it wasn’t that long ago when Apple removed the 3.5mm audio jack from the iPhone, ushering in a new, cordless era for audio and igniting the battle for the best wireless earbuds. As such, wireless and noise-canceling earbuds are everywhere, with all kinds of brands offering their own unique approach to let you...
TechRadar

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?

We take a look at the Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and see what comes out on top. Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
TechRadar

This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen

Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
TechRadar

5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less

Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.

