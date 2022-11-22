This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut

Photo: Getty Images

A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut .

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state , which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.

"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty . You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."

Here is Love Food 's full list of the best dish in every state: