This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut .
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state , which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.
"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty . You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."
Here is Love Food 's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Hamburger Fonfon at Chez Fonfon
- Alaska- Filet Mignon Cheeseburger at Club Paris
- Arizona- The Traveling Wilburys
- Arkansas- Blue Moon Burger at Hugo's
- California- Famous Drive-In Style Burger at Garaje
- Colorado- The Classic at Border Burger Bar
- Connecticut- Steamed Cheeseburger at Ted's Restaurant
- Delaware- Wise Guy at Farmer & the Cow
- Florida- Burger Station Burger at The Burger Station
- Georgia- The Tower Of Power at The Companion
- Hawaii- 50's Burger at Chubbies Burgers
- Idaho- Cowboy at The Ranch
- Illinois- Bad Burger at Little Bad Wolf
- Indiana- Strawberry Hill at 317 Burger
- Iowa- The Dominie at DutchFix
- Kansas- Cheeseburger at Broadway Burgers & BBQ
- Kentucky- All-The-Way at Bard's Burgers & Chili
- Louisiana- Barbie Burger at Curbside Burgers
- Maine- Willy Burger at Wild Willy's Burgers
- Maryland- Cheeseburger at Burger Bros
- Massachusetts- The Sin Burger at The Blue Ox
- Michigan- Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger at Taystee's
- Minnesota- Lowry Hill Meats Burger at Lowry Hill Meats
- Mississippi- Bacon Cheeseburger at R House
- Missouri- Ugly Cheeseburger at Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
- Montana- Wildfire at Backcountry Burger Bar
- Nebraska- The Original at Cheeseburgers
- Nevada- Smoke & Fire Burger at Smoke & Fire
- New Hampshire- The Wicked Burger at Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
- New Jersey- The Standard at Diesel and Duke
- New Mexico- Rustic at Rustic On The Green
- New York- King's Standard at Kings of Kobe
- North Carolina- Barcelona Classic at Barcelona Burger
- North Dakota- ND Bison Burger at 46 North Pints & Provisions
- Ohio- Classic at Preston's
- Oklahoma- Tavern Burger at The Tavern
- Oregon- Bless Your Heart Burger at Bless Your Heart Burgers
- Pennsylvania- Philly Burger at m2o
- Rhode Island- Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger
- South Carolina- Classic at Big Gun Burger Shop
- South Dakota- The Classic at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co.
- Tennessee- Cheese Burger at The Pharmacy Burger
- Texas- BBQ Burger at Tookie's Burgers
- Utah- c.o. Burger at The Copper Onion
- Vermont- Worthy Burger at Worthy Burger
- Virginia- Beauvine at Beauvine Burger Concept
- Washington- The Big Boom at Boomers Drive-In
- West Virginia- Classic Cheeseburger at Blue White Grill
- Wisconsin- Juicy Lucy at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets
- Wyoming- The Liberty Burger at Liberty Burger
Comments / 13