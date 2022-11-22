ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut .

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state , which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.

"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty . You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."

Here is Love Food 's full list of the best dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hamburger Fonfon at Chez Fonfon
  2. Alaska- Filet Mignon Cheeseburger at Club Paris
  3. Arizona- The Traveling Wilburys
  4. Arkansas- Blue Moon Burger at Hugo's
  5. California- Famous Drive-In Style Burger at Garaje
  6. Colorado- The Classic at Border Burger Bar
  7. Connecticut- Steamed Cheeseburger at Ted's Restaurant
  8. Delaware- Wise Guy at Farmer & the Cow
  9. Florida- Burger Station Burger at The Burger Station
  10. Georgia- The Tower Of Power at The Companion
  11. Hawaii- 50's Burger at Chubbies Burgers
  12. Idaho- Cowboy at The Ranch
  13. Illinois- Bad Burger at Little Bad Wolf
  14. Indiana- Strawberry Hill at 317 Burger
  15. Iowa- The Dominie at DutchFix
  16. Kansas- Cheeseburger at Broadway Burgers & BBQ
  17. Kentucky- All-The-Way at Bard's Burgers & Chili
  18. Louisiana- Barbie Burger at Curbside Burgers
  19. Maine- Willy Burger at Wild Willy's Burgers
  20. Maryland- Cheeseburger at Burger Bros
  21. Massachusetts- The Sin Burger at The Blue Ox
  22. Michigan- Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger at Taystee's
  23. Minnesota- Lowry Hill Meats Burger at Lowry Hill Meats
  24. Mississippi- Bacon Cheeseburger at R House
  25. Missouri- Ugly Cheeseburger at Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
  26. Montana- Wildfire at Backcountry Burger Bar
  27. Nebraska- The Original at Cheeseburgers
  28. Nevada- Smoke & Fire Burger at Smoke & Fire
  29. New Hampshire- The Wicked Burger at Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
  30. New Jersey- The Standard at Diesel and Duke
  31. New Mexico- Rustic at Rustic On The Green
  32. New York- King's Standard at Kings of Kobe
  33. North Carolina- Barcelona Classic at Barcelona Burger
  34. North Dakota- ND Bison Burger at 46 North Pints & Provisions
  35. Ohio- Classic at Preston's
  36. Oklahoma- Tavern Burger at The Tavern
  37. Oregon- Bless Your Heart Burger at Bless Your Heart Burgers
  38. Pennsylvania- Philly Burger at m2o
  39. Rhode Island- Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger
  40. South Carolina- Classic at Big Gun Burger Shop
  41. South Dakota- The Classic at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co.
  42. Tennessee- Cheese Burger at The Pharmacy Burger
  43. Texas- BBQ Burger at Tookie's Burgers
  44. Utah- c.o. Burger at The Copper Onion
  45. Vermont- Worthy Burger at Worthy Burger
  46. Virginia- Beauvine at Beauvine Burger Concept
  47. Washington- The Big Boom at Boomers Drive-In
  48. West Virginia- Classic Cheeseburger at Blue White Grill
  49. Wisconsin- Juicy Lucy at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets
  50. Wyoming- The Liberty Burger at Liberty Burger

