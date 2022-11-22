ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

THP working to identify bicyclist hit on I-24

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. How Nashville...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fire Departments Throughout Rutherford County are Growing

Rutherford County, Tenn. – Local fire departments are in the midst of growth. While some departments within Rutherford County are adding staff, others are constructing new fire hall’s and taking on new employees at the same time. MURFREESBORO FIRE RESCUE DEPT. - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD)...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tractor-trailer drives through downed power lines in Cookeville

Your headlines from 11/22 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: School districts closed for sickness, new details on Pellssippi Parkway wreck, TDOT travel update. Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Sumner Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Sumner County!. Boutique Bazaar’s Annual Christmas Market brings together over 100 unique vendors for a shopping extravaganza! The marketplace is held in the beautiful 37,000 sq ft barn at Bagsby Ranch, as well as in the lovely 40 acres of outdoor space surrounding the barn. Purchase tickets online.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro Police, family search for missing mom

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing mother after she didn’t pick up her daughter from school Thursday afternoon. The family of 31-year-old Eleni Kassa said she was last seen by neighbors at the Arbor Brook Apartments in Murfreesboro. They said she left her keys, phone, and personal car at her apartment, which is unlike her.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

WEMA to receive its first ladder fire truck

Wilson County will have its own 100-foot aerial ladder fire truck after the Wilson County Commission approved the $1.6 million cost at its meeting on Monday night. The resolution passed with a 24-0-1 vote. Commissioner Rick Brown was absent from the meeting.
WSMV

Fire destroys salvage yard office in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An office building has been destroyed following an early morning fire near a salvage yard in Lebanon. According to Wilson County EMA fire crews, the fire was reported at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the A-1 Auto Parts at 1135 Gwynn Road. When crews arrived, approximately half of the building was in flames.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County man charged after TBI investigation

Wilson County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released that Wendell Jay Silcox has been charged after the agency investigated the source of child sexual abuse material found on Instagram. In early April TBI special agents began an investigation into details forwarded by the National Center...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin

From Gallatin Police Department 11/24/2022 The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Romeo Mata. He has an active warrant for Domestic Assault for an incident that occurred on 11/24/2022. If you have any information or know his whereabouts please get in touch with Officer Hunt at ahunt@gallatinpd.org or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. Case […] The post Suspect Has Active Warrant for Domestic Assault Out of Gallatin appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
WBIR

Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wilsoncountysource.com

Collaboration Repurposed Unused Part of Hospital for Better Cancer Care

When Vanderbilt acquired Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon three years ago, there was a Cancer Center that had been built in the hospital, but never occupied. Just over a year ago a technologically advanced Cancer Center was opened in the shell of the previous structure providing patients in Wilson and adjacent counties an alternative to driving into congested Nashville for treatment. The new center has made cancer treatment for these patients much easier.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Pickup Truck Reported as Stolen has been Located, One Arrest Made

(CANNON COUNTY, TENN.) In neighboring Cannon County, Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a vehicle that was reported as stolen earlier in the week. The vehicle was located with the help of a Good Samaritan, according to deputies who investigated the case. On Tuesday (11/22/22), Cannon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at a...
CANNON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy