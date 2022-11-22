Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Apple TV Plus turns more like Netflix – and that makes it much better value
Apple TV Plus has quietly rolled out an expansion of its library of films in the US, with the streaming service adding a number of licensed movies not owned by the company, for the first time. In what appears to be an experimental move, the service is currently offering a...
TechRadar
Paramount Plus' half price Black Friday deal finally makes it worth having
Black Friday offers are coming thick and fast in the run-up to the day itself, which actually arrives on November 25. With the biggest sales event of the year already upon us, though, we suspect you're scouring the web for all sorts of unmissable Black Friday deals. Curiously, some of...
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
Every single Guillermo del Toro movie, ranked from worst to best
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's new animated feature, "Pinocchio," has just been released. See how it ranks among his previous movies.
TechRadar
Secret Black Friday Hulu deal adds Disney Plus for just $2.99 extra a month
Oh boy! The Black Friday streaming deals just keep on coming with Hulu coyly slipping another in at the last minute. On top of its ridiculously good value $1.99 a month offer which you can lock in for 12 whole months, Hulu is also allowing you to add Disney Plus on top.
TechRadar
Henry Cavill's favorite Polar running watches have up to a third off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Heart rate-based training specialist Polar is continuing its Black Friday sale this weekend, with up to 33% off running watches, sensors and accessories (opens in new tab). For the uninitiated, Polar makes excellent running watches and heart rate monitors, which are no-fuss, no-frills and used by athletes the world over.
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deal: get BritBox, Paramount or AMC for AU$1.99p/m
The Black Friday sales are in full swing, giving Australian consumers the chance to make some big savings across a wide range of products. But one area we rarely see being on the receiving end of discounts is streaming services. Until now. Yes, Amazon is offering a rather attractive discount...
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
TechRadar
Black Friday deals live - hot or not: the best (and worst) discounts rated
The best Black Friday deals, the worst, and the downright bizarre. It's Black Friday - and there are, literally, millions of Black Friday deals this morning. Everything from TVs to toys, fashion, pet items - you name it, there's an offer. Our deals experts have been scanning the sales and...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
Black Friday Samsung TV deals live: 75-inch QLED TV for $999, and more offers
Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs, and Samsung TVs have had some of the best discounts. We saw lots of impressive deals on Samsung TVs across November for all...
TechRadar
Boom! Beats Studio Buds just crashed to their lowest-ever price this Black Friday
The Black Friday deals keep on dropping, and some of these deals just keep on dropping – by which we mean prices have gone even lower. Case in point: a few days ago we spotted the top-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon, down from $149.95.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals live: cheap OLED, big-screen QLED, and smart TVs from $89
Black Friday TV deals are live - save big on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs. Black Friday is officially here – most retailers went big with early deals, but the day has arrived, which means even more discounts on great TVs. We've already seen loads of impressive deals on...
Comments / 0