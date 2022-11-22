ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Print Magazine

The Daily Heller: Even Crass Advertisements Can Be Beautiful Bookmarks

France in the ’20s and ’30s was famous for its typographic and pictorial publicity—advertisements—that were ubiquitous and used as many “platforms” as possible. I’ve written about French advertising fans, bar mats, calendar books and so much ephemera that it fills up dozens of boxes in my attic.
Print Magazine

A Passion for Productivity with Jessi Freitag of Startup CPG Podcast

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
Print Magazine

Rebranding While in Flux

As a leader of an independent design studio that’s been around for a hot minute (about 11 million minutes, actually, over our 21 years), the only constant I’ve seen is the need to adapt to the curveballs the world has thrown at us when we least expected them. The way we talk about our work and the value we bring to our clients has evolved at a similarly brisk pace—we’re constantly hustling, always in motion.
Print Magazine

The Shape of Our Dignity: Not in Her House

During my youth, it seemed as if we only went clothes shopping once a year; back-to-school time. Any time outside of this, mom said we didn’t need anything. This was true, even when we outgrew our shoes. I did want anything new, I wanted my brothers hand-me-downs. That was never going to happen; not in her house.

Comments / 0

Community Policy