Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?
We take a look at the Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and see what comes out on top. Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.
Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share. For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you...
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
Act fast: Argos has amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles right now
If you've been looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED bundle then look no further as Argos has just made some of the best even better. Right now, if you pick up the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK, you can add a select game for just £20 – for a total of £279.99.
Black Friday Lego deals 2022: Best sales on Technic, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more
Now that the Black Friday weekend is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound...
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals 2022: the best offers available right now
The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are just around the corner, with the big day kicking off on November 28. We're expecting continued deals of the Xbox Series X|S, loads of discounts on games, accessories, and Xbox controllers, too. We've curated the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals...
Finally, I've found the Black Friday gaming chair deal for me... and just in time, too
I've a confession to make: for the last seven years, my gaming chair has been an old wicker-seated dining chair that I found on the street. It's not ergonomic, it has no fancy features, and it's started to come apart. So, despite being the editor of a site that reviews...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Get a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $298
The Black Friday deals event has finally arrived, and if you're looking to snag a cheap TV at this year's sale - you're in luck. We've spotted this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $298 (opens in new tab) (was $379.99). That's not only the lowest price we've seen for this model but also an incredible value for a mid-size 4K TV which makes it our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal.
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
Up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a rare gem of a Black Friday iPad deal
Best Buy has just served up what will likely remain one of the best Black Friday iPad deals of 2022, knocking up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Despite the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro now on the scene, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, with this reduction making another high-end Apple offering that much more attainable.
This Halo Infinite Needler deal will make you feel like Master Chief this Black Friday
Unfortunately, you're never going to be Halo's Master Chief (sorry to break it to you). But this Black Friday Nerf deal from Amazon will certainly make you feel like the Spartan commando. Right now you can pick up a Nerf Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster (with light-up needles might I add)...
This Xbox Black Friday deal drops a fantastic controller to its lowest price yet
Been after an Xbox Black Friday controller deal, but the official options are a bit outside of your budget? Then this discount for the excellent PowerA Fusion Pro 2 might be what you're looking for. Right now, the PowerA Fusion 2 Pro controller for Xbox Series X|S is down to...
These are the 5 best Black Friday SIM-only deals you can get right now
Black Friday isn't just one of the best times of year to buy a new smartphone or other gadget, it's also when we often see some of the best SIM-only deals, and Black Friday 2022 is no exception. Most UK networks have a Black Friday sale of some kind on,...
Get £150 off this superb Shark vacuum deal during Black Friday
This Shark vacuum deal is just one of the many 2022 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) which has impressed us. The Black Friday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) that we've seen (so far) aren't just on the most expensive models, where retailers have loads of wiggle room on price. We're seeing some really good deals on more affordable models too, and this Amazon Black Friday deal is particularly good: with 50% off, this Shark anti-hair wrap upright is now just £149.99 (opens in new tab). That's not a lot of money for a lot of cleaning power.
5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less
Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
Stock Up on Your Favorite Yeti Cups and Tumblers with This 30% Off Amazon Sale
Trying to drink more water? Or want a reliable mug that'll keep your coffee warm for hours? It can be tough to find the best travel mug to meet these criteria. Luckily, social media fave Yeti has drinkware for just about everyone! From the handy Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup to the ultra-cool Wine Tumbler, there's a Yeti cup to fit any need, keeping your ice cold beverages icy and your steaming drinks steaming.
Snag These Dad-Friendly New Balance Shoes for Up to 40% Off on Amazon
It can be tough to find the best sneakers that work for you. You want your shoes to be comfortable, supportive, and stylish. But it can be hard to find a pair that fills all those prerequisites. Either you find a shoe that you love the look of and it isn't supportive, or you find a shoe that's super supportive and you just can't stand the way it looks. Trust us when we say you can definitely find the best of both worlds, and you might be able to find it cheaper than you think, right now as part of the flurry of Black Friday deals going on.
Henry Cavill's favorite Polar running watches have up to a third off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Heart rate-based training specialist Polar is continuing its Black Friday sale this weekend, with up to 33% off running watches, sensors and accessories (opens in new tab). For the uninitiated, Polar makes excellent running watches and heart rate monitors, which are no-fuss, no-frills and used by athletes the world over.
Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor
With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals. The Acer 16PM6Q is available from...
