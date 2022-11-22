Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli Is Celebrating Her Divorce And Twitter Is Loving It
Valerie Bertinelli has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager, starring in popular sitcoms such as "Hot in Cleveland" and "One Day at a Time" (via IMDb). Now, the 62-year-old actress has also made a name for herself as a celebrity chef. Bertinelli co-hosts "Kids Baking Championship" with Duff Goldman and even has her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via Food Network). Even though Bertinelli is a Golden Globe-winning actress and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it is her chef hat that she feels most comfortable wearing. When speaking about this newer aspect of her career with Closer Weekly, the Delaware native revealed, "I was never quite comfortable acting. Now I'm just able to be me and cook."
Rachael Ray Admits To 'Squealing' Over Her Own OG Pots
Despite having cabinets full of different types of pots and pans (we're talking your cast iron, your stainless steel, your nonstick – you get the picture), home cooks might gravitate toward a particular kitchen utensil. Even the occasional professional chef, such as Reviewed's Kiki Aranita, admits to relying on certain pots and pans. When cooking at home she almost always used her Made In frying pan and pink Le Creuset Dutch Oven. Celebrity chefs, too, might have go-to cookware, and Rachael Ray is no different.
Instagram Is Divided Over Molly Yeh's 'Burnt' Cinnamon Rolls
Generally speaking, the good people of the internet are undivided when it comes to Molly Yeh. Polarizing figures come and go online, but the true blue celebrity chefs are forever, and Yeh has always been more cute and culinary than controversial and contrarian. Remember that time she announced her pregnancy by posting a cross-section of a babka loaf? Or when her "corny" Halloween costume took the internet by storm? To date, perhaps the most scandalous thing Yeh has ever done is turn a yellow cake into cookie bars, so we're not expecting riots in the comments section of the chef's Instagram account.
Ina Garten And Marcus Samuelsson Have The Sweetest Friendship
"Be My Guest with Ina Garten" rolled out its second season with big names like Faith Hill, Nathan Lane, and Emily Blunt. However, it was the final guest — superstar Chef Marcus Samuelsson -– who so charmed Ina Garten that, at one point, she glanced straight into the camera to mouth, "I love him!" And who wouldn't? Samuelsson's star power is clear to all. He appears interested in the person and the topic at hand and is willing to try new things (he warmly declared the French 75 that Garten offered him as decisively better than a mimosa).
Jeremy Allen White Has Become An IRL Chef, Thanks To The Bear
Jeremy Allen White's family may not have gotten to see him as much once he started filming "The Bear," but there's a silver lining: He's since become a private breakfast chef for his daughters, and he has definitely sharpened his culinary skills since taking on the role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. In FX's hit show that premiered last June, White stars as an up-and-coming young chef who sidetracks his career to take over his family's failing sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after his brother takes his own life. Many in the industry have praised the series for its realistic depiction of restaurant life.
The Autumn Cake Ree Drummond Is Probably Thinking About Right Now
Ree Drummond's Twitter bio calls her "Wife of a cowboy. Mother of four. Lover of butter. Amen" and those descriptions are totally in sync with her approach to cooking. A lover of rich, down-home foods that satisfy body and soul (and lots of hungry mouths), Drummond is beloved for her decadent baked goods and meaty, hearty meals. Drummond's homey aesthetic blends perfectly with her cozy dishes, and her love for American things and Americana is evident in the warm and inviting space she cooks in and invites viewers to share. Family is very important to Drummond, and she is quite the romantic as well: her relocation from Los Angeles to rural Oklahoma happened as a result of falling in love and marrying "The Marlboro Man" — her husband, Ladd Drummond (via Biography).
Yes, Ayo Edebiri Is Really Cooking In The Bear
"The Bear," FX's show now streaming on Hulu, is all about the seriously stressed kitchen staff at a Chicago sandwich shop and has taken the television world by storm. The first season of "The Bear" currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone from fans to critics is raving about how good and often painfully realistic the show is when it comes to depicting the everyday goings-on in a kitchen and of restaurant culture as a whole. One writer for Bon Appétit, who was a former restaurant worker in a Michelin-starred establishment, wrote, "it was the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while." One fan shared in the comments of the show's Instagram that "This is one of the best, most stressful yet addictive shows I've watched in decades."
Keke Palmer Always Has 3 Spices In Her Pantry At All Times
Actress, host of Disney+'s "Foodtastic," and social media starlet Keke Palmer has been making waves in the food world recently. She also starred in Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed film "Nope," now considered a best picture possibility for Oscar season, according to industry source Variety. In addition to helping Doritos bring...
Duff Goldman Is Ending The Chocolate Chip/oatmeal Raisin Divide
When it comes to eating desserts on the go, it's hard to top the humble cookie. Whether you want to buy one from a place like Crumbl or Insomnia Cookies or whip up a homemade batch from scratch, your sweet treat will likely be affordable, delicious, and fairly mess-free (minus a few crumbs here and there).
Bobby Flay Confessed His Serious Attachment To Garlic
Garlic poses a conundrum. While few aromas are more alluring than that of cooking garlic, few things are more repulsive than one's breath after having consumed it. Still, it remains one of America's most used seasonings – garlic breath, be damned. In fact, Penn State purports that not only do Americans now eat four times as much garlic as they did in 1980, but per capita consumption now stands at about two pounds. That'll keep the vampires away.
The 25th Season Of Worsts Cooks In America Returns In 2023
If there's one show on television that sends the heart rates of even moderately competent cooks soaring, it's "Worst Cooks in America." Culinarily incompetent contestants – some of whom have made friends and family sick from their cooking or have burned down kitchens — enter culinary boot camp under the ever-watchful gaze of Chef Anne Burrell and a co-host to learn how to not be disasters in the kitchen. They're haphazard and clueless, but the endearing part is that they genuinely do want to improve and most do. However, there are those who feel that their cooking is amazing when in fact, it is not. Contestants who make it to the end face off to cook a three-course meal for a panel of judges. The winner gets $25,000, and the winning chef gets bragging rights.
Smashburger Is Ready For Thanksgiving With A Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake
It doesn't get much more quintessentially Thanksgiving than apple pie. Per Martha Stewart, pie is an "essential" Thanksgiving item on the holiday table. That's because when the British colonized America, they brought their tradition of wrapping foods in pie crust along with them. And while apple pie isn't historically American — apples are available in most parts of the world – it still has a place at the dessert station on Thanksgiving day.
The Tragic Story Of 'Rock 'N' Roll Chef' Kerry Simon's 2015 Death
One could say it's a dream come true to cook meals for rock stars. Kerry Simon achieved this dream. Fittingly nicknamed the "Rock 'n' Roll Chef," Simon was a mega-talented culinary artist who had the pleasure of feeding music legends such as Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Alice Cooper, and Todd Rundgren, as well as members of the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, while on tour, per Chicago Sun Times.
Here's Where You Can Find Bobby Flay's 'All-Time Favorite Dessert'
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay had a unique entrance to the culinary world, first working in a restaurant at the age of 17, according to Food Network. He then went on to graduate from The French Culinary Institute and continued perfecting his skills. Flay opened his first restaurant in 1991 in New York City and called it Mesa Grill, per Bobby Flay's website. Since then, he has opened countless other restaurants, appeared on various TV shows, written cookbooks, and earned several awards.
Why You Should Bake Bagels On A Pizza Stone
Bagels might truly be one of the world's best culinary inventions. Perfectly pillowy yet crisp, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a soft interior, the bagel's perfectly circular, lightweight shape also makes it a stellar on-the-go handheld option. It's also an amazing vehicle for a slew of spreads besides cream cheese, an ideal sandwich bread, and so much more. An optimal way to start the day — or, really, to be enjoyed at any point throughout the day, bagels are a top-tier, A+ bread option that have a cult following that borders on fervent.
NYT Cooking Is Giving Readers The Chance To Stay In Their Own 'Cookie Cabin' This Holiday Season
Few traditions during the holidays are as delicious and nostalgic as baking cookies. Although chocolate chip cookies are delicious any time of year, this is when we bring out the moose cookie cutters and cookie presses, apply sanding sugars in jeweled tones and royal icing expertly to sugar cookies and gingerbread men. Why do we wait all year to enjoy spicy, delicious gingerbread?
Jack In The Box Curated A Bundle With All Of Your Favorite Menu Items
The first Jack in the Box restaurant was opened in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson in San Diego, California. At that time, the chain sold hamburgers for around 18 cents and featured its iconic mascot, a clown popping out from a jack-in-the-box toy. The chain quickly grew and now has around 2,200 locations throughout the United States and Guam, with about 500 million customers each year, per Jack in the Box. With a majority of its locations open 18 to 24 hours and a unique menu with mix-and-match options, Jack in the Box values convenience, creativity, and cravings.
The Time Instagram Called Out Popeyes' For Its Beignets
New Orleans is widely regarded as one of the best food cities in the United States, and if you've visited the southern city before, you probably know why. There's tons of mouthwatering grub to chow down on when you're in the Big Easy, like crawfish, po' boys, gumbo, and etouffee, and when you've got a hankering for something sweet, locals and visitors alike will probably point you in the direction of a 24-hour coffee shop for beignets.
