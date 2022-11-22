Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
Palo Alto Panorama
Palo Alto Panorama is an excellent network security tool with various features that simplify network configuration, reduce workload, and improve all-around security. Depending on the user's needs, the price of the solution could be a limiting factor when considering this tool. The inability of employees to safely use new technologies...
TechRadar
5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less
Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
TechRadar
7 common errors people make with the Xbox Series X
It’s much easier to get your hands on an Xbox Series X|S than it was at launch two years ago, which is great news for people looking to experience the new generation of gaming. However, over the years, we’ve learned about many common mistakes you can easily avoid. So make sure you get the most out of your Series X.
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday deals: cheapest ever LG C1 OLED and Echo Dot from $14.99
Amazon's two-day Black Friday sale is full of huge savings. * Deals on Nintendo, Samsung, Hasbro, Adidas and more. Amazon has launched its 48-hour Black Friday sale. Early offers have been available for weeks, but this year's official Amazon Black Friday deals began at 12:01 PST midnight on Thanksgiving - and the epic discount event will run for two full days.
TechRadar
Up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) is a rare gem of a Black Friday iPad deal
Best Buy has just served up what will likely remain one of the best Black Friday iPad deals of 2022, knocking up to $400 off the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Despite the new M2-powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro now on the scene, its predecessor remains one of the best iPads and best tablets on the market, with this reduction making another high-end Apple offering that much more attainable.
TechRadar
Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Get a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $298
The Black Friday deals event has finally arrived, and if you're looking to snag a cheap TV at this year's sale - you're in luck. We've spotted this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $298 (opens in new tab) (was $379.99). That's not only the lowest price we've seen for this model but also an incredible value for a mid-size 4K TV which makes it our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal.
TechRadar
Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor
With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals. The Acer 16PM6Q is available from...
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
TechRadar
The sheer scale of Microsoft Teams dominance could mean big trouble
Microsoft could be set to face a probe into supposed unfair practices that give it a helping hand in the office software space. Reuters (opens in new tab) says an EU antitrust investigation could focus on the fact that the video conferencing service is bundled in with the Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) suite, which includes apps like Word, Excel, and OneDrive cloud storage.
TechRadar
Over a thousand Docker container images found hiding malicious content
Over a thousand container images hosted on the popular database repository Docker Hub are malicious, putting users at risk of cyberattack, experts have warned. According to a report from Sysdig, the images contained nefarious assets such as cryptominers, backdoors, and DNS hijackers. Container images are essentially templates for creating applications...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals 2022: the best offers available right now
The Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are just around the corner, with the big day kicking off on November 28. We're expecting continued deals of the Xbox Series X|S, loads of discounts on games, accessories, and Xbox controllers, too. We've curated the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals...
TechRadar
Microsoft's 6TB cloud storage crashed to its lowest yet
We’ve never seen anything like this; buy Microsoft 365 Family (opens in new tab) and pay £45.99 this on Amazon. This has to be one of the best Black Friday Cloud Storage deals of recent years. Other than the core Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Powerpoint), you get a staggering 1TB OneDrive storage for up to six users.
TechRadar
Apple TV Plus turns more like Netflix – and that makes it much better value
Apple TV Plus has quietly rolled out an expansion of its library of films in the US, with the streaming service adding a number of licensed movies not owned by the company, for the first time. In what appears to be an experimental move, the service is currently offering a...
TechRadar
31 awesome Black Friday deals for under £50
Black Friday may be dominated by big-screen TVs, laptops and large kitchen appliances but there are loads of opportunities to pick up a deal if you're on a budget. We've gathered together over 30 Black Friday deals that you can buy for less than £50 right now - with many that are considerably below that price.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
The dirt-cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 is secretly the best Black Friday Fitbit deal so far
This is not the first time I've recommended this deal on the Fitbit Inspire 2, and it's not going to be around for much longer, as Fitbit has ended production on the device. Even before the Black Friday Fitbit deals kicked off in earnest, ever since it was revealed the Fitbit Inspire 3 would only arrive with six months of Fitbit Premium, I've maintained the Fitbit Inspire 2, with its free one-year subscription of Premium, is actually the better choice. It's on sale as part of the Black Friday deals at $49.00 at Walmart in the US (opens in new tab) and £44.99 at Argos in the UK (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0