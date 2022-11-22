ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

By Garrett Short, Brandon Tester, Jason O. Boyd, Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6itN_0jK64P7P00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways.

New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, that means practicing and playing during Thanksgiving, a major benchmark for the success of a team.

Check the schedules below for the next round of games. All times are slated for 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise. The winners of these games will advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional finals on Dec. 2.

Check out the latest on Friday’s weather

Parrott Academy wins NCISAA 8-man state title

Click here to see the full playoff pairings for each classification. The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise below.

Follow Touchdown Friday on Twitter for scores and more. After the games, tune in to WNCT-TV Friday at 11 p.m. for highlights and scores from around the region. Click here for more high school football coverage . You can also see complete state scores from NCPreps.Rivals.com.

Eastern Regionals

Class 1-A

No. 4 Northampton at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 3 Rosewood at No. 2 North Moore

Click here for the Class 1-A West regional schedule, scores

Class 2A East

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 1 Princeton

No. 3 Whiteville at No. 2 East Duplin

Click here for the Class 2-A West schedule, scores

Class 3A East

No. 28 Triton at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 7 Terry Sanford at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.

Click here for the Class 3-A West schedule, scores

Class 4A East

No. 12 Millbrook at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Rolesville at No. 2 New Bern

Click here for the Class 4-A West schedule, scores

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Wake Forest, Duke seeking eighth win, better bowl game

Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Duke (7-4, 4-3), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Wake Forest by 3 1/2. Series record: Duke leads 58-41-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE? A better bowl opportunity for the winner as both wrap up ACC play. The Demon Deacons played in the league championship […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

ECU wraps up regular-season play at Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina looks to secure a winning regular season record Saturday afternoon when it takes aim at Temple inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the contest will stream on ESPN+ with Richard Cross (play-by-play) and Taylor McHargue (analyst) handling the broadcast duties. CLICK HERE: More […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball ends season with loss at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – East Carolina could not stop Cincinnati’s offense Friday evening as the Bearcats hit a sizzling .438 on the way to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-21) victory over the Pirates at Fifth-Third Arena. ECU ends the 2022 season with a 12-20 overall record and 7-13 mark in American Athletic Conference play while Cincinnati improves […]
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northampton County High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

East Carolina posts Senior Day sweep of Temple

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of late-set comebacks helped propel East Carolina to a 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 26-24) American Athletic Conference victory over Temple Wednesday afternoon inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (12-19, 7-11 AAC) finished out their home slate with a 7-6 record while securing their seventh league win – the second […]
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Rocky Mount, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Triton High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Pirates win again, finish 2-1 at Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. – Javon Small scored a game-high 18 points and added six rebounds as East Carolina powered past UT Arlington 79-65 on Wednesday afternoon in the fifth-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. RJ Felton recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Wynston Tabbs had his best performance in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU football’s latest bowl projections after Week 12

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina football team is bowl eligible for the second straight season, meaning the Pirates will play one more game after their regular-season finale this weekend at Temple. CLICK HERE for more ECU coverage from WNCT Bowl pairings won’t be announced until Dec. 4, after conference championship games are played. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house. Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla …
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places Brew To You special

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to our second edition of People & Places’ Brew To You tour. WNCT will help raise a glass to a few of the success stories in the growing craft beer scene in Eastern North Carolina. Businesses are not only serving up great, locally-made beer but are also making a lasting […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC busy registering students for spring 2023 classes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Registration for the 2023 Spring Semester at Pitt Community College is well underway for currently-enrolled and prospective students.    With courses filling fast and admissions applications arriving daily, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere is encouraging students interested in taking spring courses to connect with Pitt’s admissions office and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy