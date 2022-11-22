State football playoffs: Fourth-round matchups

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Thanksgiving week and we have several high school football teams expressing thanks in many ways.

New Bern, Northern Nash, East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill, Princeton, Rosewood and Tarboro each picked up victories to advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional semifinals. Those teams will be in action on Friday. For them, that means practicing and playing during Thanksgiving, a major benchmark for the success of a team.

Check the schedules below for the next round of games. All times are slated for 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise. The winners of these games will advance to their respective classification’s Eastern Regional finals on Dec. 2.

Parrott Academy wins NCISAA 8-man state title

The state playoffs continue each Friday until the state finals slated for Dec. 9-10. Games are at 7 p.m. each night unless listed otherwise below.

Eastern Regionals

Class 1-A

No. 4 Northampton at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 3 Rosewood at No. 2 North Moore

Class 2A East

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 1 Princeton

No. 3 Whiteville at No. 2 East Duplin

Class 3A East

No. 28 Triton at No. 1 Northern Nash

No. 7 Terry Sanford at No. 3 71st, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A East

No. 12 Millbrook at No. 1 Hillside, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Rolesville at No. 2 New Bern

