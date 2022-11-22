Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency
ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
gcaptain.com
LNG Logjam at Spanish Ports Eased
MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Friday a backlog at its terminals that had forced it to warn it could reject deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) had eased. On Oct. 17, Enagas had issued a special situation notice due to unexpectedly full...
gcaptain.com
The Role Of Methanol In Shipping’s Energy Transition Explored At First London Methanol Summit
Leading Players from Across the Methanol Value Chain Join Landmark Event. ABS and MI hosted the London Methanol Summit, bringing together shipowners, shipyards, regulators, ports and methanol producers for an afternoon of panel discussions followed by an evening reception. Panelists from Maersk, MAN Energy Solutions, Waterfront Shipping, SafeBulkers and the...
gcaptain.com
Maersk ‘Test Case’ Could Shift Container Shipping’s Balance of Power
Since the pandemic began, complaints of carrier misdeeds have circulated across the industry and around the globe. In the US, President Biden’s administration decided to try and protect US importers and exporters with the introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 2022 (OSRA22). The legislation gave new powers to...
gcaptain.com
France’s First Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm Starts Operations
Nov 23 (Reuters) – France’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm started operating on Wednesday, adding 480 megawatts of capacity to the grid at a time when Europe is scrambling to secure energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Saint-Nazaire wind farm, situated off the coast of...
gcaptain.com
CII at the IMO: All Eyes on Shipping’s New Carbon Intensity Index
With the upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) environmental committee meeting now a scant three weeks away, a treasure trove of written material, some factual, some opinion and some offering a little bit of both, is available for journalists to review in advance of the meeting—officially tagged as Marine Environmental Protection Committee (MEPC) 79.
gcaptain.com
Shipping’s Attempt to Hire More Women Runs Into a Male-Dominated Culture
People often want to take photos of Taalke Middents on the container vessels she helps helm through ports and passages like the Suez Canal. That’s because she’s a rarity in maritime shipping: a female officer. When local pilots climb aboard to assist the crew in navigating the hulking...
gcaptain.com
‘Volatile World’ Boosts Warship Demand Says UK Shipbuilder
By Christopher Jasper (Bloomberg) London based Babcock International Group said it’s in discussions with five countries on three continents regarding orders for its latest frigate warship design as global tensions stoke spending on naval defense. Talks are at various stages though don’t yet amount to formal negotiations, and other...
gcaptain.com
Kongsberg To Arm Royal Navy With Long-Range Missiles
UK and Norwegian authorities have today announced that they have agreed to further strengthen existing defense ties. The Royal Navy will receive the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), outfitted on Type 23 frigates and Type 45 destroyers in collaboration with the Norwegian government and the aerospace division of Kongsberg. The missiles...
gcaptain.com
Vitol Says It Will Keep Buying Russian Oil
By Sharon Cho (Bloomberg) –Top trader Vitol Group is still buying “very modest” volumes of Russian oil products and is studying whether the company will be able to keep doing so as more sanctions come into force. The trading in Russian energy now makes up a “low-single...
gcaptain.com
CMA CGM Sees Abrupt Return to Normal for Freight Rates
French shipping giant CMA CGM has reported yet another huge quarterly profit, but uncertain economic conditions, normalizing trade flows and a sharp decline in freight rates weigh on the company’s outlook for the sector. The results provide further evidence that the container shipping market has made an abrupt 180...
