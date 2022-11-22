ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'

"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," O'Neal tells PEOPLE Now more than a decade since their split, Shaquille O'Neal is able to be honest with himself about the faults that led to his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. "I was a d--khead," the 50-year-old NBA icon tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." In 2011, O'Neal and Henderson, now an executive producer of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, divorced amid reports of his infidelity. "And...
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse

Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.

