Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'
"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," O'Neal tells PEOPLE Now more than a decade since their split, Shaquille O'Neal is able to be honest with himself about the faults that led to his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. "I was a d--khead," the 50-year-old NBA icon tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." In 2011, O'Neal and Henderson, now an executive producer of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, divorced amid reports of his infidelity. "And...
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
rollingout.com
Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse
Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Shaq calls himself 'd---head,' says 'bad' actions led to split from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal admitted once again he was the reason his marriage with Shaunie Henderson went awry, calling himself a "d---head."
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: From Scottie Pippen Marriage To New Romance With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen, a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippin for almost 20 decades. The former model was known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF until they had a falling out. Larsa has been linked to basketball icon Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, with...
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
Michael Jordan, one of the most famous people alive, has a family that has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Discover the facts about Jordan's family.
