ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

As few decide to get COVID booster, White House makes year-end vaccine push

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncfnU_0jK63ydf00

With a small percentage of Americans getting COVID-19 boosters ahead of the holidays, the White House announced several initiatives aimed at getting Americans boosted.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, just 11.3% of Americans ages 5 and up have gotten a COVID-19 booster.

Among the initiatives, the White House will provide community health centers with $350 million in funds to “use for mobile, drive-up, walk-up, or community-based vaccination events, partnerships with community and faith-based organizations for vaccination activities, raising awareness of the updated shot, and more.”

An additional $125 million will be targeted toward seniors “to help local aging and disability networks hold vaccination events at senior and community centers; build up confidence in the vaccine; educate people about the risks of COVID-19.”

Data indicates that seniors are more likely to be vaccinated and boosted. The CDC’s data indicates that 3 in 10 seniors over age 65 have gotten a booster dose.

While officials indicated they were hopeful more Americans would get booster shots as the holidays approach, it appears if anything, few are seeking booster shots this month. As of the start of the month, about 8% of the U.S. population over the age of 5 had a booster shot.

“The six-week campaign will focus on reaching seniors and the communities that were hardest hit by COVID-19 by making it even more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media,” the Biden administration said.

Unlike the original vaccines that came out in late 2020 and early 2021, the new vaccines offer protection against the omicron variant. The shots are recommended for those over age 5 who received two doses of the original shot.

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
WebMD

CDC Lists 16 Places in U.S. Where Flu is Rampant

Nov. 11, 2022 – After a headline-grabbing early start, influenza in the United States continues to spread steadily, with case counts continuing their pattern of doubling weekly. So far this flu season, 23,000 people have been hospitalized, and 1,300 people have died from the flu, ABC News reported. The...
GEORGIA STATE
Wyoming News

CDC Warns of Rare Bacterial Infections From Dentists' Water Lines

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids...
Shin Jie Yong

Underreporting and Post-Vaccine Deaths in VAERS Database

Evaluating the claims of unsafe Covid-19 vaccines based on what has been reported to VAERS objectively. Vaccine safety is a polarized topic. Many either stay on the side of safe or unsafe vaccines when the reality isn’t so black and white. A vaccine is a type of drug. Like antibiotics, birth control pills, statins, and antidepressants, they all come with risks and hopefully more benefits.
Vox

Will America continue to turn away from vaccines?

The Covid-19 vaccines were perhaps the greatest medical achievement of the 21st century. Completed in record time and extraordinarily safe, they built on 30 years of research into mRNA technology to deliver a tool that in its first year alone prevented an estimated 19.8 million deaths worldwide, and even more infections and hospitalizations. The vaccines, unlike masking and social distancing, required virtually no sacrifice from Americans: Just one or two shots protected people from the worst outcomes of the disease with few side effects. And as more people were vaccinated, society began to rebound from Covid, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Is it Covid, flu or RSV? A few hallmarks can help distinguish among the illnesses

Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are together driving a national wave of respiratory illnesses. Around 76% of U.S. hospital inpatient beds are full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Pediatric beds are at a similar level, though six states have 90% or more of their pediatric beds full, according to an NBC News analysis of HHS data.
GEORGIA STATE
Ars Technica

Southeast US has hit the roof of CDC’s respiratory illness-level scale

The US continues to see a dramatic and early surge in respiratory illnesses, which is hitting young children particularly hard and setting records for the decade. The Southeast region is the most affected by the surge, which is driven by cases of flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus), and other seasonal respiratory viruses. Seven southern states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia—have reached the highest level of respiratory-illness activity on the scale from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The states are colored a deep purple on the national map, representing the highest sub-level of "Very High" activity.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.

Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say measles immunization has dropped significantly since the coronavirus pandemic began, resulting in a record high of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose last year. In a report issued Wednesday, the...
International Business Times

California Child Dies Of 'RSV-Associated' Illness: 'Devastating'

A young child in California has died of an illness associated with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, (RSV). Amid the "devastating" death, health officials are urging people to remain vigilant as winter viruses continue to affect the country. The child reportedly died from a respiratory illness that's "possibly linked" to RSV, Riverside...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy