The New York Giants are still in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes but are not openly discussing the possibility of a reunion with their former All-Pro wide receiver. “I keep that in house right now. That’s kind of where we’re at with it,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday. “I’m going to talk to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) here. Joe is out on the road at some schools. So, Joe and I will reconvene later today.”

NEW YORK STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO