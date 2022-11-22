ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army hosts its annual community Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday, Oklahomans throughout the state gathered and volunteered for community meals, where anyone is welcome to come enjoy a free hot meal on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a holiday where people come together to give thanks, and that is definitely what happened at the Salvation...
Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
Furry Friends: Bert and Ernie

Good Day OK's Adam King met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Bert and Ernie and how you can give them a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving

EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis

Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Riversport Winter Glow

The Riversport Winter Glow starts November 25th and runs through December 30th. There is going to be ice skating, indoor skiing, Nordic climbing and so much more!
