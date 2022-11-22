Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
Wellness Wednesday: Illnesses to be aware of this Thanksgiving holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Thanksgiving gatherings are coming and viruses keep on spreading. Fox 25's Dan Snyder is joined by OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler as they discuss the illnesses to be on the lookout for and how to make sure you have a safe and healthy holiday. Watch...
okcfox.com
Are pets a part of your holiday feast? Know what foods you can and can't share
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Holiday leftovers are delicious but are they safe for our pets?. Wide puppy eyes, innocent and convincing but veterinarians say no to these holiday foods. "I would avoid feeding them table scraps," Dr. Aubrey Hnatusko with Blue Pearl Vet Hospital said. "Nothing oily, greasy,...
okcfox.com
Salvation Army hosts its annual community Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday, Oklahomans throughout the state gathered and volunteered for community meals, where anyone is welcome to come enjoy a free hot meal on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a holiday where people come together to give thanks, and that is definitely what happened at the Salvation...
okcfox.com
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
okcfox.com
Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022
Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
KRMG
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
blackchronicle.com
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Bert and Ernie
Good Day OK's Adam King met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Bert and Ernie and how you can give them a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call (405)...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
KOCO
Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving
EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
okcfox.com
WATCH: The 2022 Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Virtual Holiday Special
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Get ready for the holiday season by watching the Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Virtual Holiday Special. The special is hosted by FOX 25's own Dan Snyder and Kayla Lyons. Tune in to see:. Spunk Adams & Friends. Lyric Theatre’s A Christmas Carol Cast. OKC...
Ponca City News
Grand Mental Health combats mental health crisis
Body One of the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been its effect upon mental health. While the initial crisis due to the pandemic has largely passed, the scars of anxiety, stress and untreated mental illness remains. Oklahoma has rated on the lower end of mental health services, and...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
Grandmother without heat calls on home warranty service as winter looms
A metro grandmother at her wit's end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen five surprise visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the most recent one resulting in 45 violations.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
okcfox.com
'It's not crowded': Thanksgiving Eve travel goes smoothly at Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Oklahomans are making their way to Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on November 23. Most of the afternoon, it looked pretty quiet at the airport. Some travelers say they weren't expecting that. "I'm shocked,...
okcfox.com
Riversport Winter Glow
The Riversport Winter Glow starts November 25th and runs through December 30th. There is going to be ice skating, indoor skiing, Nordic climbing and so much more!
