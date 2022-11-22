ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed near 46th and Locust

By Julia Marshall
 3 days ago
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. Police said a 33-year-old died as a result.

MPD is looking into the circumstances leading up to the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

