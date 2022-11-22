ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salvation Army hosts its annual community Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday, Oklahomans throughout the state gathered and volunteered for community meals, where anyone is welcome to come enjoy a free hot meal on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a holiday where people come together to give thanks, and that is definitely what happened at the Salvation...
Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."

