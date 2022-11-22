Read full article on original website
Living Oklahoma Presents: Holiday Gift Guide 2022
Malcolm, Kayla, and Amy check out some local businesses. in search of great holiday gift ideas. Dead People's Stuff-Architectural Antiques and Design. 1900 Linwood Blvd in OKC. Camera Guys- Custom surveillance. 1005 N. Flood Avenue, Suite 113 , Norman. 405-310-0006. CameraGuysOK.com. Mathis Home. 3434 W. Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City. (405)...
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
Growing Oklahoma: Landscape Maintenance
Before we hibernate it's time to do those last-minute landscape chores and we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from OSU Count Extension to help.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes third power bill hike in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is looking to raise power bills even higher. The power company said Wednesday it’s necessary to maintain the grid. But if the rate increase is approved, it would be the third in a one-year period. PSO spokesperson Wayne...
Salvation Army hosts its annual community Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Thursday, Oklahomans throughout the state gathered and volunteered for community meals, where anyone is welcome to come enjoy a free hot meal on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is a holiday where people come together to give thanks, and that is definitely what happened at the Salvation...
Oklahoma police warn of holiday crackdown on impaired driving
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement officers are warning Oklahoman's about the dangers of drunk driving. Fox 25s Sara Smith is live in Oklahoma City to tell us what cops are looking out for tonight. The holidays area popular time for loved ones to come together. "We like...
Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."
