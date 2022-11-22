Read full article on original website
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Progress toward gender-balanced governance is dangerously slow in the United States, according to the group Represent Women, which tracks equality for women in politics. According to their 2022 gender parity index, Alabama earned a D. “Having women at the table, the decision-making table in politics, has...
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
Opinion | All politics is no longer local
The legendary Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Tip O’Neill, is credited with coining the slogan, “all politics is local.” He quoted it often and lived it. The old Boston machine Democratic politician went home to his Irish neighborhood every week. He knew everyone in his blue collar district. He knew who was kin to whom. He knew their names, birthdays, parents, grandparents, and children. He did favors, made sure their mail was delivered, lost Social Security checks were found, and even made sure that potholes were fixed and streetlights replaced. He lived the saying, “all politics is local.”
Gidley extends ministry as District 29 representative
For Pastor Mark Gidley, representing District 29 in the Alabama House of Representatives is just an extension of his ministry. Gidley spent 21 years in the insurance business before committing full-time to the ministry, leading the flock as pastor at Faith Worship Center in Glencoe. He earned his master’s degree from Pentecostal theological Seminary in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Gov. Kay Ivey issues proclamation in support of Alabama small businesses
With the approach of one of the year’s biggest shopping weekends, Gov. Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to support small businesses. Ivey signed a proclamation today declaring Nov. 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state. “Not only do our small businesses bring charm and character to Alabama,...
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s roadways are busier than ever with holiday travel that includes Iron Bowl weekend. But this is a year-round issue that Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth says he’s prioritizing during the next legislative session. Freeways turning into parking lots is the reality for drivers...
Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Gov. Ivey declares Nov. 26 'Small Business Saturday'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey promotes small businesses by declaring Nov. 26 Small Business Saturday in Alabama. Small Business Saturday encourages Alabamians to support the impact small businesses have on their communities. "Small business support trickles back down to opportunities for job creation, support for our schools, possibilities...
Koch Foods manager recognized by state
Photo: Dot Lane poses for a photo outside Koch Foods of Gadsden. (Courtesy of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association) Koch Foods of Gadsden Purchasing Manager Dot Lane was recently awarded by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill for her 55 years of dedicated service in the poultry industry. Since...
Slavery’s ghost haunts Alabama cotton gin factory’s transformation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — There’s no painless way to explain the history of a massive brick structure being renovated into apartments in this central Alabama city — a factory that played a key role in the expansion of slavery before the Civil War. Dating back to the 1830s, the labor of enslaved Black people helped […]
Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported. Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.
Alabama’s ‘A’ school districts, ranked 1 to 24 on state report cards
Alabama’s report cards came out last Friday, and of the 139 school districts and six charter schools that received grades, 24 earned an ‘A.’. Seventeen of those were repeat performers from the 2018-19 school year, but five earned their first ‘A’ ever this year. The 24...
Alabama roadbuilders push changes to liability law, absolving them of most liability
For the last couple of years, Alabama roadbuilders have been pushing to change the state’s liability regulations for contractors who work on road and bridge projects, reducing the instances that contractors could be held liable. Though this issue comes up often, this most recent push has county governments, responsible for the majority of roads in the state, concerned.
Alabama’s 10 most popular names for baby girls
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Alabama in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
Severe storms possible today and tonight in Alabama
Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts today -- and tonight -- if you will be in south Alabama. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a slightly increased risk for severe weather today for south Alabama. Forecasters on Saturday raised areas near the Gulf Coast to...
Impact Weather Overnight, wet weather in Alabama and warmer days coming
IMPACT DAY: A classic November storm system cranking up west of Alabama sends in more rain and some storms for Saturday Check the video forecast for the latest. The free WVTM 13 app shows the advisory and always alerts you when a watch, warning or advisory is in effect for your specific location.
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
Guns, a dog, Pow Wow: Down in Alabama
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. A mayor weighed in on gun control. A dog spent weeks running around a neighborhood with a plastic container on his head. The Poarch Creeks’ Thanksgiving Pow-Wow is back. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
Alabama hospitals still fighting low staffing amid an early flu and RSV season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders tell WBRC that many Alabama hospitals are still understaffed and struggling. Now, many are working through an early flu and RSV season. There are more than 200 people hospitalized with the flu across the state as of November 23, but state leaders worry that it’s bound to grow after the holidays while hospital staffing is still low.
