Jo Marie Warner
3d ago
I grandfather worked there for over 50 years and my brother was a pressman for 40 years. My grandfather ran the special printing Department. All of my sisters wedding invitations were made there. That was when the News Paper was awesome.
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
PennLive.com
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
Historic castle-like home in Hummelstown stop on 30th annual Elegant Progressions
John Bekelja and his late wife, Olga, were drawn to their Hummelstown home for its stately architecture. “It’s not Gothic, it’s not Victorian,” Bekelja said. “I don’t quite know what the style is.”. The three-story limestone home features stained glass, twin circular towers and distinct...
WFMZ-TV Online
Seltzer's Smokehouse continues 120-year-old tradition
PALMYRA, Pa. — As many people enjoy a hearty helping of turkey on Thanksgiving, a local company is focused on the beef; a smoky, cured meat-style beef. "It's rare today that companies are 120 years old," said Perry Smith, a semi-retired sales director for Seltzer's Smokehouse Meats. It's even...
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
Central Pa. bank donates historic building
An historic building in Glen Rock, York County is being donated to the borough. PeoplesBank is donating its building at 1 Manchester St. PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864. It was one of the first businesses established since Glen Rock’s historical incorporation in 1859. In 1997, the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to housing the Glen Rock Borough office, the building is also occupied by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society.
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com
TC Backer’s third annual ‘Turkey Salute’ in York breaks world record
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Communities across York came together for the TC Backer “Turkey Salute,” an event that aims to bring help and hope to those who are in need. What began as an opportunity to break a world record turned into a tradition that would change the lives of dozens of Pennsylvanians.
Man stole more than $100K in fuel from central Pa. gas station: police
A New York man stole roughly $138,600 worth of diesel fuel this year from a Redner’s in Lancaster County, police said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, New York, is accused of manipulating the pumps at a Redner’s Market on the 1300 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township, police said.
Pa. titanium plant furnace blast causes roof damage, no injuries
MORGANTOWN, Pa. — A furnace explosion damaged the roof of a titanium plant in southeastern Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving Day, but no one was injured, authorities said. Officer Kyle Tranovich of the Caernarvon Township police department in Berks County said a skeleton crew of only six people was working in the TIMET Morgantown plant due to the holiday before the 2:30 p.m. Thursday blast. He said a smaller explosion had occurred earlier and the workers were “just walking out the door” when the main explosion occurred.
WGAL
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Awards $7.4 Million in American Rescue Plan Funds to Create & Preserve Affordable Housing
Tonight City Council approved a $7.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create and preserve affordable housing in Lancaster City. In total, the investment in eight organizations will create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation. “This historic investment in...
Italian bakery in Mechanicsburg sells pastry with heavenly flavor and crunchy layers: Best Eats
The shelves at this authentic Italian bakery are always dazzlingly full, with colorful pastries and cookies. After all, their motto is “A taste of Italy in every bite.” Especially popular are the tricolored or “rainbow” cookies that resemble the Italian flag.
abc27.com
Historic building in York County gets donated
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (WHTM) — PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, recently announced on Nov. 21, 2022 that they will be donating their historic bank location to the Borough of Glen Rock. This historic building on 1 Manchester St., Glen Rock, was originally founded back in 1864, and was known...
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
WGAL
Local dog handler participates in Thanksgiving National Dog Show
You might have watched the National Dog Show while you were getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner. It was also a chance to see a dog groomer and handler from Lancaster County on national TV. It was a pretty special holiday for Lexi Schlott and the dog she was showing, named...
