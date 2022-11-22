Read full article on original website
SIU hosting “I Stand with Immigrants” events Nov. 28-30
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is sponsoring “I Stand with Immigrants,” a three-day action campaign for education, promoting understanding and advocacy, Nov. 28-30. Everyone is welcome to attend. Students will speak. The highlight will be “Life Undocumented: This is My Story,” featuring a panel of...
Thu, Nov. 24 at 7:30pm – Eye on Education: Center for English as a Second Language at SIU
The Center for English as a Second Language at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has resumed in-person learning. In this episode, host Fred Martino interviews two students of the immersive English language program: Siti Hajaroh from Indonesia and Destin Deoudum from Chad. Tune in Thu, Nov. 24 at 7:30pm on the...
Making the case: SIU Law students get real-life experience in Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Law students David Voss and Jordan Blazek-Guinan are gaining an intimate look into the state’s legal system and taking an active role in criminal legal proceedings. During the inaugural semester of the law school’s Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic,...
Yost Family Lights Display opening this Friday in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A holiday Christmas lights display in rural Williamson County will be opening to the public this Friday. According to the Yost Family, they will be opening their lights display, which features one of the largest Christmas displays in Southern Illinois on Black Friday. You can find them...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Finding a Bride Across the Creek
On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Saline County hospital restricting visitors due to widespread flu
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Effective immediately, hospital visitors are restricted at Ferrell Hospital due to widespread influenza. No visitors with influenza like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or fever who need to go to the emergency room for treatment, or other...
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
18-year-old killed in Carbondale crash
CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St. Police say Bittle was immediately taken by...
House Fire in Venedy
A Venedy family’s home was lost in a fire Monday morning. The home belonging to Andy and Alicia Luecking was declared a total loss after firefighters from Okawville, Addieville, Nashville and St. Libory extinguished the blaze. Fire fighters were called to the older brick house with a frame addition...
Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation
Woman and two juveniles charged after shooting and pursuit in Saline County
Police say a woman and two juveniles are being charged after a shooting and police pursuit in Saline County, Illinois early Friday morning. The Harrisburg Police Department says dispatch got multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of South Shaw Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. HPD says officers...
Sparta Police report
SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
“I Don’t Know Where I’m Going to Go”: HUD Displaces Even More Residents in This Small City
HUD already closed four public housing complexes in the Cairo, Ill., area. Now the federal agency is set to demolish a high-rise, gutting the city of some of its last affordable housing.
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
Ambulance company pays over $300K to settle improper billing allegations
- HealthOne Critical Care Transport Service Inc. d/b/a (MedicOne) Medical Response of Marion, Illinois has agreed to pay a total of $302,124.37 in a civil settlement agreement. The settlement resolved the allegations that the company improperly billed Medicare for scheduled non-emergency ambulance transportation.
Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
