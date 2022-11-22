ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

SIU hosting “I Stand with Immigrants” events Nov. 28-30

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is sponsoring “I Stand with Immigrants,” a three-day action campaign for education, promoting understanding and advocacy, Nov. 28-30. Everyone is welcome to attend. Students will speak. The highlight will be “Life Undocumented: This is My Story,” featuring a panel of...
CARBONDALE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Finding a Bride Across the Creek

On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
wevv.com

Saline County hospital restricting visitors due to widespread flu

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Effective immediately, hospital visitors are restricted at Ferrell Hospital due to widespread influenza. No visitors with influenza like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or fever who need to go to the emergency room for treatment, or other...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments

Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

18-year-old killed in Carbondale crash

CARBONDALE, IL — A single-vehicle accident in Carbondale claimed the life of an 18-year-old on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion was seriously injured when his car was overturned on Walnut St. Police say Bittle was immediately taken by...
CARBONDALE, IL
okawvilletimes.com

House Fire in Venedy

A Venedy family’s home was lost in a fire Monday morning. The home belonging to Andy and Alicia Luecking was declared a total loss after firefighters from Okawville, Addieville, Nashville and St. Libory extinguished the blaze. Fire fighters were called to the older brick house with a frame addition...
VENEDY, IL
KFVS12

Pulaski Co. business break-in under investigation

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Shop Small Holiday Market held before SEMO men’s basketball game. Updated:...
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
suntimesnews.com

Sparta Police report

SPARTA — The Sparta Police Department has released its latest arrest reports. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at approximately 8:30 a.m., an officer with the Sparta Police Department arrested 45- year-old Toni M. Sheldon of Tilden, Ill. for:. Toni M. Sheldon. -Randolph County warrant for FTA possession of methamphetamine. On...
SPARTA, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County

A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Kennett man facing drug charges after traffic stop near Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Kennett man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Advance. Lee Roy Foley III, 38, faces charges of trafficking drugs or attempt 1st degree Class A felony and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana Class D felony. Stoddard...
ADVANCE, MO

