Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Previewing the IHSAA football state finals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New Orleans wins 87-84 against IUPUI at Big Easy Classic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K’mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans’ 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday at the Big Easy Classic. Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WISH-TV

Much-needed rain heading this way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Pleasant Saturday, wet Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to bring in a fantastic Saturday with comfortable mild air before a soggy Sunday marches into our area. Friday night: We’re in for a cold and mainly clear night. Lows will fall much farther than last night with numbers down into the upper 20s to low 30s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving travel prices rise: ‘It’s gone up tremendously’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the next big travel day in the United States, and people will be met in the skies and on the roads with inflation. Morgan Elmore, a traveler at Indianapolis International Airport, said Thursday, “We want to be able to come home and see the family more often, but the price definitely limits that a little bit.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Thanksgiving Day weather stats and history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thanksgiving Day sits in a time period in which we begin to dig more into chilly weather here in the Hoosier state. However, this holiday can feature a bit of variety weather-wise as it sits in the latter portion of fall. Let’s do a dive into recent Thanksgiving Day weather and the extremes it has seen.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Plank your way to health during the holiday with ‘Planksgiving’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since fitness can easily take a back seat during the cooler months, Club Pilates at 86th Street and Keystone Avenue celebrates “Planksgiving” to keep people motivated to stay active. As we enjoy festivities involving food and alcohol this holiday season, some people are dropping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local. All Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How to score big savings on Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms contributor, Katy Gentry McCord joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save on Small Business Saturday this holiday season. “Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday here in the US, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, that celebrates local entrepreneurs and businesses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mild Thanksgiving, with showers returning Thursday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures surge close to 60° this afternoon before rain chances return for the evening hours. We’ll start the day off chilly and bright. Temperatures will warm quickly with sunshine through early afternoon. Clouds will gradually build later in the day. Highs should hit the upper 50s and lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mild for Thanksgiving Day; several chances of rain to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a marvelous Wednesday, we’ll keep the mild temperature trend going into Thanksgiving Day. However, this nicer air will open the door for multiple chances of rain. Wednesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as lows bottom out in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

