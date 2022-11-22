Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
New Orleans wins 87-84 against IUPUI at Big Easy Classic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — K’mani Doughty had 20 points in New Orleans’ 87-84 win against IUPUI on Thursday at the Big Easy Classic. Doughty also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Privateers (2-3). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jordan Johnson was 3 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six assists and three steals.
Santiago Vescovi sparks No. 22 Tennessee victory over Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored all 13 of his points after halftime and sparked the clinching run that helped No. 22 Tennessee beat Butler 71-45 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Vescovi hit three 3-pointers during a 17-1 run that...
Central Indiana high school athletes pledge nonviolence before games in new campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re at a high school basketball game at almost any Central Indiana school, you may see students wearing black T-shirts that say “Stop the Violence” on the front and “Hoosiers for Good” on the back. This is all in an...
Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir. All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of...
Much-needed rain heading this way
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A foggy start across much of Indiana. Sunshine for Saturday with much-needed rain heading this way later tonight and into Sunday. TODAY: There’s a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place for parts of Indiana until 9 a.m. Look for foggy conditions to start off the day. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday with clouds increasing later this afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Pleasant Saturday, wet Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to bring in a fantastic Saturday with comfortable mild air before a soggy Sunday marches into our area. Friday night: We’re in for a cold and mainly clear night. Lows will fall much farther than last night with numbers down into the upper 20s to low 30s.
Thanksgiving travel prices rise: ‘It’s gone up tremendously’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the next big travel day in the United States, and people will be met in the skies and on the roads with inflation. Morgan Elmore, a traveler at Indianapolis International Airport, said Thursday, “We want to be able to come home and see the family more often, but the price definitely limits that a little bit.”
Thanksgiving Day weather stats and history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thanksgiving Day sits in a time period in which we begin to dig more into chilly weather here in the Hoosier state. However, this holiday can feature a bit of variety weather-wise as it sits in the latter portion of fall. Let’s do a dive into recent Thanksgiving Day weather and the extremes it has seen.
Mozel Sanders Foundation ready to serve over 10,000 meals Thanksgiving day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Mozel Sanders Foundation will be able to feed over 10,000 families during this year for Thanksgiving day. This year marks the 51st year for serving families on Thanksgiving for the foundation. According to a news release, area churches and kitchens are pitching in to make...
AAA predicts third-busiest year for Thanksgiving travel as holiday rush begins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the air and on the ground, the Thanksgiving travel rush has started. Experts predict numbers not seen in years after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions, with nearly 55 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, according to AAA.
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
Chicken replaced turkey: Inflation, bird flu impact Mozel Sanders’ Thanksgiving dinner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 meals were served Thursday to Indianapolis families in the annual push to make sure no one would go hungry on Thanksgiving. This year, one Thanksgiving staple was missing from the menu: Chicken replaced turkey. One by one, the meals were prepped and delivered....
Coroner-elect: Body count will rise for 1980-90s serial killer Herb Baumeister
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that...
Plank your way to health during the holiday with ‘Planksgiving’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since fitness can easily take a back seat during the cooler months, Club Pilates at 86th Street and Keystone Avenue celebrates “Planksgiving” to keep people motivated to stay active. As we enjoy festivities involving food and alcohol this holiday season, some people are dropping...
Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local. All Indiana...
How to score big savings on Small Business Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Moms contributor, Katy Gentry McCord joined News 8’s “Daybreak” to discuss ways to save on Small Business Saturday this holiday season. “Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday here in the US, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, that celebrates local entrepreneurs and businesses...
Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
Mild Thanksgiving, with showers returning Thursday evening
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures surge close to 60° this afternoon before rain chances return for the evening hours. We’ll start the day off chilly and bright. Temperatures will warm quickly with sunshine through early afternoon. Clouds will gradually build later in the day. Highs should hit the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Mild for Thanksgiving Day; several chances of rain to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a marvelous Wednesday, we’ll keep the mild temperature trend going into Thanksgiving Day. However, this nicer air will open the door for multiple chances of rain. Wednesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as lows bottom out in the mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day:...
