Court dates pushed back for Sarah Wondra, woman accused of hiding death of missing boy Michael Vaughan

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michael Vaughan Update Awaited As Police Finish Excavation of Wondra House
A vigil was held on Wednesday night in Fruitland, Idaho, in support of the missing boy and his family.
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
Boise investigates after longtime police official’s ties to white supremacist group become public after retirement
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean launched the probe on...
Update: Boise Police looking for a vehicle as part of investigation
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Nov. 21 police shot Jeremy Waste when he refused to comply with officers over an outstanding warrant over aggravated battery and brandished a knife. Waste was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Ada County Jail. The Ada County Critical Incident Task...
Crash in Caldwell kills Greenleaf café owner
CALDWELL, Idaho — Nathan Daniels, 49, died Tuesday night after a pickup struck him in the area of South 20th Avenue and Fillmore Street, the Canyon County coroner has confirmed. Idaho State Police said in a news release that the driver, a 39-year-old Caldwell man, was headed south on...
Ada County Sheriff's Office investigating recent string of home burglaries in, around Eagle
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on seven home burglaries in the Eagle and north Ada County area since the start of November. Four home break-ins were reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. According to ACSO Public Information Officer, Patrick Orr, the updated number of burglaries in the area is up to seven.
Post Register
Nampa man arrested for witness intimidation after standoff
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On November 21, 2022 Nampa Police were dispatched to a local business on Caldwell Blvd. The suspect in question had previously been at the same location when Police were called about a battery violation on October 31st. Nampa Police issued the suspect a battery summons...
Community gathers in support of Michael Vaughan's family
BOISE, Idaho — The Fruitland community came together Wednesday evening for a prayer circle in support of Michael Vaughan and his family. About 100 people held candles and stood in solidarity at Fruitland Community Park. Michael went missing from his Fruitland neighborhood in July 2021. Police Chief J.D. Huff...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
Boise Police Investigate Four Home Burglaries In One Weekend
In a stretch of crime that the Treasure Valley just isn't used to seeing, Boise Police and investigators are left wondering what on earth was going on last weekend. Four homes in a newer neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club were broken into while their owners were away. The criminals, according to Police, targeted bedrooms and offices in the homes, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuables.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
Post Register
Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
Police shoot, arrest man wanted for aggravated battery
BOISE, Idaho — This afternoon, around 4:45 p.m. Boise police were given a tip that a man wanted for aggravated battery was hanging around the Columbia Village area close to Red Cedar Ln. and Lake Forest Dr. Police located Jeremy Waste, 30, from Garden City around 5:30 p.m. in...
Information wanted on home break-ins in north Meridian neighborhood
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about home burglaries reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. Thieves broke in by smashing glass doors behind the homes, then stole cash, jewelry, guns and other...
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
KTVB
Fire scorches outside of Meridian home overnight
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on East Green Meadow Court. Two people and a dog who were inside got out and weren't hurt.
Candlelight prayer circle to be held for Michael Vaughan on Wednesday
FRUITLAND, Idaho — It's been 10 days since police began searching a home in Fruitland as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Michael "Monkey" Vaughan. The 6-year-old went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. While the community waits for updates on the search, a community...
eastidahonews.com
Fruitland police: Reason to believe more people know about missing boy’s ‘abduction, death’
FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — The Fruitland Police Department offered an update in the case of a missing Idaho boy on Tuesday evening, and posted on Facebook that the slow process of excavating a yard in the search for evidence continues. Over the weekend, police in the Idaho-Oregon border town...
Stunning $1.5 Million Home in Kuna Has Extremely Cozy Master Bathroom
So, I found an awesome country home in Kuna, and not only is it on 15-acres of gorgeous, country land... but just wait until you see the pictures of the master bathroom in this place. Yes, I just said bathroom. Seriously, that’s my favorite part. It looks so incredibly warm and cozy, and I now want a bathroom exactly like this someday.
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
Comments / 0