actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
actionnews5.com
Annual MemFeast event feeds thousands on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and all the fixings were given out to thousands of people in Memphis on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s annual Memfeast event served more than 5,000 people, according to City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Allison Fouche. “A nonprofit organization...
actionnews5.com
Westy’s hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tradition that goes back almost two decades has returned at Westy’s with its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner giveaway for hungry locals. This is the 18th year the Downtown restaurant has given back to the community on Thanksgiving Day. “They’re really great, man... for helping...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Man finds healing in cleaning local neighborhoods
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kind, caring, and passionate about his community - this month’s Mid-South Hero is the ultimate neighbor. “God put this in my heart. That’s why I do it. I don’t get paid, but I get paid in another way. I get joy from pleasing God, that’s my payment. And that’s all I need.”
actionnews5.com
Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
actionnews5.com
‘Starry Nights’ opens at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is kicking off the holidays in a big way!. What better way to celebrate than to get a peek at some bright and dazzling light displays at Shelby Farms Park?. Action News 5 went down to Shelby Farms Park for the first night of “Starry...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares Thanksgiving side tips and tricks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about downtown dining week. Chandler shared tips and tricks on how to reheat purchased turkey sides. She also shared how to reheat turkey to make sure it’s...
actionnews5.com
Lawmakers push to end permitless carry in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a renewed push to end permitless handgun carry in Shelby County. A lawmaker from Memphis has a plan to remove the county from the current permitless carry state law that went into effect on July 1, 2021. Tennessee’s permitless carry law allows the majority...
actionnews5.com
State lawmakers look to crack down on reckless driving in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders spent much of 2022 pleading with lawmakers in Nashville to help the city stop the epidemic of reckless driving... and the call to confiscate the cars of dangerous drivers is growing louder. Senator London Lamar, a democrat representing District 33 in Memphis, confirms bipartisan...
actionnews5.com
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
actionnews5.com
‘Tiger Twins’ set for final college performance as top twirling talents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What’s a half time show without thrill, talent, and twirlers?. The University of Memphis family said their farewell to two graduating twirlers who have provided entertainment at the school and on national stages for several years. “I feel the best me that I can be...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in Raleigh-area crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bad crash in the Raleigh area has sent three juveniles and one woman to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. At 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Ridgemont Avenue and New Allen Road, where all four were located. All three minors were transported...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
actionnews5.com
Health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ of flu, RSV, and COVID during holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holiday travel season is in full swing and health experts want you to make sure you’re staying safe. Emergency departments are seeing more patients come in with the flu more than anything. Luckily, the majority of them have not been severe but local health leaders say that doesn’t mean when should let our guard down this holiday season.
actionnews5.com
Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
actionnews5.com
13-year-old injured in motel shooting, 1 adult detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old was critically injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon. There, the victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Airport sees influx of travels ahead of holiday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday was a day of long lines at Memphis International Airport. More than 7,300 were expected to fly out the airport in one day. The busy day follows last week, when nearly 57,000 people traveled through TSA checkpoints. It’s been more than three months since TSA...
actionnews5.com
MLGW warns of scammers targeting customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MLGW is warning customers of scammers posing as employees and asking customers to buy MoneyPak cards at CVS or Walgreens to avoid interruptions in their service. According to MLGW, employees will never call and demand money. They will also never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid...
