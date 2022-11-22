ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN News 2

13-year-old girl charged in deadly shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

16-year-old shot in New Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say the teen arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. There has been no information released...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four injured in Northaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Northaven Friday morning. The single-person crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shelby County deputies say the vehicle struck a pole at  Circle Road and William Cary Dr Three crash victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition and the fourth […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
actionnews5.com

Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy