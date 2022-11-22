Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl charged in deadly shooting of teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to […]
SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning. A 16-year-old was taken to Methodist North after being shot, says MPD. Police say he arrived at the hospital in a black Dodge Durango in critical condition. According to MPD, the teen may...
Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
Man charged in motel shooting that injured 13-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was charged in the shooting that critically injured a 13-year-old girl in a motel in Whitehaven. Memphis Police Department charged Keith Bethany, 60, with aggravated assault and theft of property for $1,000 or less. The theft of property comes from a stolen weapon that...
Woman carjacked at Cordova shopping center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman’s car was stolen in a carjacking Friday at a gas station on Germantown Parkway, police said. At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking in the Trinity Commons shopping center at 676 Germantown Parkway. The victim’s blue Nissan Maxima was taken, and she was transported to Methodist Germantown in noncritical […]
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road.
North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
13-year-old girl charged with reckless homicide in shooting death of teen, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details about the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl. The shooting happened Nov. 21 around 8 p.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Curtis Street, in Parkway Village. The victim was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to...
15-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl shot after gunfire rips through home, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen and a child were both critically injured after being shot in Memphis. The shooting happened the night before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. Memphis Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Westmont Street at 11:46 p.m., where a house was shot numerous times. MPD said...
Four injured in Northaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Northaven Friday morning. The single-person crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Shelby County deputies say the vehicle struck a pole at Circle Road and William Cary Dr Three crash victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition and the fourth […]
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
Woman critically injured after accidental shooting in Whitehaven, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital overnight after an accidental shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Memphis Fire officials confirmed the woman was taken to Regional One. MPD later...
Burglars target families’ cars during Midtown theater performances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for five burglars they say targeted a theater parking lot that was packed with cars on a Friday night. Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, the burglars were captured on security footage breaking into several cars in the Playhouse on the Square parking lot, unbeknownst to the families enjoying the productions being held inside.
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
