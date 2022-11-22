ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

‘Put the gun down’: 911 operator hears chilling last words before Spring Hill murder-suicide

By Dylan Abad, Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are investigating what appears to be a double murder-suicide that took place in a 55+ community in Spring Hill Monday evening.

According to authorities, the incident began early Monday afternoon when a deputy was called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in Spring Hill to resolve a civil matter.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said there was an argument between three family members who were trying to make another family member move out.

After the deputy explained the process of eviction, they offered to assist with a compromise that would be suitable for all parties involved. Before the deputy cleared the call, authorities said all three family members agreed “the issue was over.”

“I actually talked to the deputy this morning and he said, real nice people, everybody was calm, they all decided to work it out and he was done with that call,” Nienhuis said.

Three hours later, deputies were called back to the home after a resident called 911 to report a family member with a gun.

During the 911 call, the operator heard what she believed to be a gunshot, followed by the caller screaming and asking the male to “put the gun down.”

A second shot was heard. There was no further conversation with the caller.

In the call recording, authorities said they believed there were three gunshots over an 8-minute period. Based on the call, detectives said the first shot likely targeted the female homeowner while the second shot was to the second female guest.

The third shot was believed to involve the male homeowner. Detectives believe the male homeowner shot both residents before turning the firearm on himself.

An investigation revealed the incident to be a domestic violence double murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office noted there is no danger to the community. Additional information was not immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

TT in Fl
3d ago

what a senseless loss of life for these 3 individuals. the world we live in these days is just soooo crazy and ridiculous I swear!!

Angela Hawkins
3d ago

What a tragic situation 🥺 Sending out prayers for the family of the victims 🙏 and for the 911 operator who had to listen to this, how heartbreaking 🙏

Tim H
2d ago

Instead of making someone leave when the situation is bad, they tell you to go file for an eviction at the cost of almost 400.00 and ten days to make it happen. This policy cost lives in this case....

