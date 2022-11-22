ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Reese Dominates | Hart Rolling | Recipe for a Letdown

Maryland basketball's game Friday against Coppin State was a classic recipe for a letdown: a team coming off a couple of big wins, suddenly surrounded by hype, facing a small school viewing, whose coach is a Terps legend, viewing the game as its Super Bowl. Toss in that it was the day after Thanksgiving, with a 4 p.m. tipoff in front of a sparse crowd, and you had to know it was likely to be closer than the 25-point point spread.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
morganstatebears.com

Boston College Too Much For Morgan State In Finale

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Nov. 25, 2022)—Andrea Daley scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead three Eagles players in double figures scoring to lead Boston College past Morgan State, 75-34 on Friday evening at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. It was the Lady Bears' final contest of the Puerto Rico Clasico.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more

No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 23 Terps Welcome Home Juan Dixon, Host Coppin State On Friday Afternoon

No. 23 Maryland (5-0) vs.Coppin State (3-4) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off an 88-70 decision over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, the No. 23 Maryland men's basketball team returns home to host Coppin State for the first time since 1989. Thanks to their impressive 5-0 start to the year, the Terps vaulted into both the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25. The opening tip is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
morganstatebears.com

Loyola Marymount Rallies for Overtime Win Against Morgan

Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Gersten Pavilion) The short story: Morgan State senior guard Isaiah Burke scored a career-high 30 points but Loyola Marymount rallied to drop the Bears 81-80 in overtime Wednesday afternoon at the Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. OPENING TIP. Senior forward Keli Leaupepe led the Lions with...
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Football PRO

Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Arundel High School football team will have a game with Dundalk High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Drops Puerto Rico Clasico Opener To Stephen F. Austin, 60-36

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. (Nov. 24, 2022)--Morgan State spent the Thanksgiving holiday taking part in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament, as they played Stephen F. Austin in the opener on Thursday evening at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The Ladyjacks would score the game's first five points and never looked back, as...
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Football PRO

Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Quince Orchard High School football team will have a game with Broadneck High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan State Comes From 14 Points Down To Defeat Saint Francis-Pa., 50-49

BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 22, 2022)--Charlene Shepherd hit the second of two free throw attempts with 2.3 seconds remaining and Shianne Johnson stole a pass at halfcourt as time expired to give Morgan State a 50-49 victory over Saint Francis-Pa. on Tuesday evening at Hill Field House. The win helped the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
WASHINGTON, DC
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy