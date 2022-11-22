Read full article on original website
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Reese Dominates | Hart Rolling | Recipe for a Letdown
Maryland basketball's game Friday against Coppin State was a classic recipe for a letdown: a team coming off a couple of big wins, suddenly surrounded by hype, facing a small school viewing, whose coach is a Terps legend, viewing the game as its Super Bowl. Toss in that it was the day after Thanksgiving, with a 4 p.m. tipoff in front of a sparse crowd, and you had to know it was likely to be closer than the 25-point point spread.
Julian Reese’s career day guides No. 23 Maryland over Coppin St.
Julian Reese scored a career-high 24 points and added 10 rebounds to lead three Terrapins who finished in double figures
morganstatebears.com
Boston College Too Much For Morgan State In Finale
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Nov. 25, 2022)—Andrea Daley scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead three Eagles players in double figures scoring to lead Boston College past Morgan State, 75-34 on Friday evening at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. It was the Lady Bears' final contest of the Puerto Rico Clasico.
247Sports
Maryland basketball: Kevin Willard on Reese's big day, assistant coaches' ejection and more
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball overcame a slow start to defeat Coppin State, 95-79, moving to 6-0 on the season with each win coming by double-digits. Sophomore forward Julian Reese led the way with 24 points, including 22 in the first half, and added 10 rebounds. Hakim Hart (22) and Jahmir Young (21) also hit the 20-point threshold, marking the first time since the final game at Cole Field House (3/3/02) that the Terps had three 20-point scorers in one game.
Juan Dixon leads Coppin State against No. 23 Maryland
No. 23 Maryland will look to continue its red-hot start under first-year coach Kevin Willard when it hosts Coppin State
umterps.com
No. 23 Terps Welcome Home Juan Dixon, Host Coppin State On Friday Afternoon
No. 23 Maryland (5-0) vs.Coppin State (3-4) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Coming off an 88-70 decision over Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship, the No. 23 Maryland men's basketball team returns home to host Coppin State for the first time since 1989. Thanks to their impressive 5-0 start to the year, the Terps vaulted into both the AP Top 25 at No. 23 and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25. The opening tip is slated for 4 p.m., and the game will be streamed on B1G+. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terps Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
CBS Sports
Watch Maryland vs. Coppin State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Xfinity Center at 4 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the #23 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column. It...
morganstatebears.com
Loyola Marymount Rallies for Overtime Win Against Morgan
Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Gersten Pavilion) The short story: Morgan State senior guard Isaiah Burke scored a career-high 30 points but Loyola Marymount rallied to drop the Bears 81-80 in overtime Wednesday afternoon at the Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles. OPENING TIP. Senior forward Keli Leaupepe led the Lions with...
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Drops Puerto Rico Clasico Opener To Stephen F. Austin, 60-36
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. (Nov. 24, 2022)--Morgan State spent the Thanksgiving holiday taking part in the Puerto Rico Clasico tournament, as they played Stephen F. Austin in the opener on Thursday evening at Roberto Clemente Coliseum. The Ladyjacks would score the game's first five points and never looked back, as...
Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
morganstatebears.com
Morgan State Comes From 14 Points Down To Defeat Saint Francis-Pa., 50-49
BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 22, 2022)--Charlene Shepherd hit the second of two free throw attempts with 2.3 seconds remaining and Shianne Johnson stole a pass at halfcourt as time expired to give Morgan State a 50-49 victory over Saint Francis-Pa. on Tuesday evening at Hill Field House. The win helped the...
Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship
A youth football team in D.C.'s Ward 7 is seeking $20,000 to participate in the national championship in their division in Kissimmee, Fla. The post Youth Football Team in Ward 7 Seeks $20K for Fla. Trip to National Championship appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title
The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day. It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
