Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rescue Mission serving up hot meals to community this Thanksgiving
Volunteers and staff at Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley spent Thanksgiving serving meals to those in need.
Fellowship celebrated at Warren Family Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner
People were happy to be enjoying a turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Warren Family Mission on Wednesday.
Warren Family Mission details need for kids’ gifts this holiday season
The shopping season is back. While you're out getting deals, Warren Family Mission is asking for your help. They are in need of toys for the annual Christmas Toy Drive.
Local church brings Thanksgiving dinner to thousands
A Thanksgiving tradition of more than 30 years continues in Canfield.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
Local Salvation Army branch gives out 400 free meals
The Salvation Army in Sharon was busy delivering Thanksgiving meals to their community Thanksgiving morning.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Runners, dogs gather for parade, Turkey Trot race
The Warren Kiwanis Club put on the 44th Annual Turkey Trot Race on Thursday.
Why supporting seniors is important through holidays
The holidays are a time for celebrating with family and friends. But what about the older adults that may live alone or far from family in a senior assisted living center?
Sheriff’s office joins volunteers to prepare Thanksgiving dinners Austintown
For several hours Wednesday, the Austintown Senior Center was home to a number of assembly lines.
‘Everybody’s best friend:’ Hundreds show up to support Boardman graduate with ALS
Chris Yozwiak graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and has since moved away, but when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, his former classmates rallied to support him.
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Catholic Diocese to launch new magazine
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has new plans to reach out to members of the church next year. Bishop David Bonnar says the diocese will start publishing a new magazine named The Catholic Echo in the spring of 2023. The plan is to publish 10 times a year. The Echo...
Southington family loses house, pets in Thanksgiving Day fire
A Southington family said they lost their four pets and their home in a fire on Thanksgiving.
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it's all thanks to a giveaway today.
Local teams thankful for Thanksgiving practices
When Thanksgiving rolls around, there's only a couple things on peoples minds: food & football
WFMJ.com
Two local students participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Two local students were seen on televisions across the country Thanksgiving morning during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Grace Gorkos and Evan Stefancin, both of Poland Seminary High School, participated in the parade with Gorkos part of the dance line and Stefancin as part of the drum line on snare drum.
WFMJ.com
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
WTAP
One family hits the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people were out on the roads Thursday to get to their Thanksgiving festivities. According to Triple AAA over 48 million people were expected to take a thanksgiving road trip this year. A Huntington native, Briana Peace, is making her trip to Warren, Ohio with her...
Comments / 1