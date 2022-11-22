ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Youngstown Catholic Diocese to launch new magazine

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has new plans to reach out to members of the church next year. Bishop David Bonnar says the diocese will start publishing a new magazine named The Catholic Echo in the spring of 2023. The plan is to publish 10 times a year. The Echo...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two local students participate in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Two local students were seen on televisions across the country Thanksgiving morning during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Grace Gorkos and Evan Stefancin, both of Poland Seminary High School, participated in the parade with Gorkos part of the dance line and Stefancin as part of the drum line on snare drum.
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Ted Rivers

Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop

Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas this Thursday, containing its Thanksgiving tradition! The family-owned business posted on its Facebook page to announce the special deal. Staff will be volunteering their time to ensure everyone gets a meal this holiday. Here's what the store had to say:
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

One family hits the roads to get to their Thanksgiving festivities

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people were out on the roads Thursday to get to their Thanksgiving festivities. According to Triple AAA over 48 million people were expected to take a thanksgiving road trip this year. A Huntington native, Briana Peace, is making her trip to Warren, Ohio with her...
WARREN, OH

