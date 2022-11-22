Lori Vallow competent to stand trial; Jennifer Newsom testifies in Harvey Weinstein’s trial – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Renato Mariotti joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the possible criminal charges following the collapse of FTX, Lori Vallow being deemed competent to stand trial, jury deliberations for Danny Masterson, and emotional witness cross-examination in Harvey Weinstein’s ongoing sexual assault trial.
