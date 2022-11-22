ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Vallow competent to stand trial; Jennifer Newsom testifies in Harvey Weinstein’s trial – TCD Sidebar

 3 days ago
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Renato Mariotti joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the possible criminal charges following the collapse of FTX, Lori Vallow being deemed competent to stand trial, jury deliberations for Danny Masterson, and emotional witness cross-examination in Harvey Weinstein’s ongoing sexual assault trial.

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

