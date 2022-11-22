Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Queen Camilla's 'Awkward' Interaction With Small Child Sparks Race Debate
The Queen Consort's interaction with a child during an engagement on Thursday sparked a debate as the royals face scrutiny in relation to race.
Kanye Says Trump Freed Alice Johnson for Him and Insulted Kim Kardashian
West said he met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss the possibility of Trump being his 2024 presidential running mate.
Miley Cyrus Fans Celebrate Her 30th Birthday by Reminiscing Iconic Moments
Fans of the superstar recalled their favorite moments in her career, from her infamous twerking at the VMAs to her No. 1 hit Wrecking Ball.
Who Is Snowstorm on 'The Masked Singer'? Comedian Revealed Ahead of Finale
The Snowstorm costume has just missed out on 'The Masked Singer' season eight grand finale, but one of the judges had their prediction proved correct.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9