Luke Wright named new selector for England’s men’s team

Former England all-rounder Luke Wright has been named as the new selector for the men’s national side.

Wright, 37, represents a close link to the current domestic game and was an active Sussex player this summer. Generationally, he represents a more youthful pick than the likes of Surrey’s director of cricket, the 59-year-old Alec Stewart , who had previously been heavily linked.

Wright won 101 white-ball caps for his country and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning team in 2010, but never made a Test debut despite appearing in squads.

The influential role of national selector was abolished by former director of cricket Ashley Giles , who sacked Ed Smith in 2021 and concentrated his power into the hands of then head coach Chris Silverwood.

Giles’ replacement Rob Key made it clear he planned to reinstate the position after he began work, but he has enjoyed considerable success since taking over the role on a temporary basis and will remain involved in the process.

The head coaches and captains of both red and white-ball set-ups will also have their say, as well as performance director Mo Bobat and talent identification lead David Court.

Wright, who recently dipped his toe into the waters of international coaching with New Zealand, will not carry the ‘national selector’ title but will be involved in decisions around squad composition, central contracts and scouting.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to take on this role, one that I am incredibly excited about,” he said.

“With the Ashes and ICC men’s 50-over World Cup next year, I can’t wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men’s cricket.”

Key’s radar has proved impeccable so far, having chosen Ben Stokes as Test captain and Brendon McCullum and World Cup winner Matthew Mott for the split coaching jobs, is equally confident about his latest call.

“I’m delighted that Luke will be joining as England selector,” Key said.

“With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars.”