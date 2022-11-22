Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Sebastian Vettel a 'class act' who will be missed, as Max Verstappen sets ominous bar for 2023
In his final post-race column of the season, Sky Sports F1 expert Martin Brundle toasts Sebastian Vettel's incredible career - and casts doubt on a Formula 1 return - while also reviewing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen's dominance that sets a mighty bar for 2023... Farewell Seb,...
SkySports
Abu Dhabi test: Ferrari finish 2022 on top as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri make F1 team debuts
The one-day test - held two days after Yas Marina's season-ending race - was largely a tyre test for Pirelli's new 2023 compounds, while all 10 teams were also required to test young drivers in their second cars. That led to a jam-packed timesheet, with 24 drivers in action over...
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
Official: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Red Bull Racing For 2023 F1 Season
Daniel Ricciardo will not be taking the year off after all; Red Bull Racing confirmed it has signed Danny Ric as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. According to Red Bull, Daniel will help the team with testing, sim work, and commercial activities. The latter part of the job description clearly indicates that Red Bull still sees the value in having Ricciardo on the grid.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton admits Formula 1 2022 one of his worst seasons but fans' support 'got me through'
Hamilton, in a surprisingly under-performing Mercedes, endured the first season without a win or pole position of his record-breaking F1 career in 2022, while his sixth place in the championship represents his lowest finish. At the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where a lack of pace and a race DNF summed...
topgear.com
Abu Dhabi GP: legend Vettel bows out in a flurry of donuts
Four-time champ Sebastian Vettel signs off F1 career with one last points finish in Abu Dhabi. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. And there you have it: Sebastian Vettel’s glittering journey in F1 has reached its end,...
racer.com
Ferrari signs off on 2022 with a 1-2-3 at Abu Dhabi F1 test
Track action for the 2022 Formula 1 season officially came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday with a busy day of testing at the Yas Marina Circuit that was topped by Ferrari. The day was split between 2023 tire testing and rookie driver running, with teams able to run two cars following Sunday’s race at the same venue. That meant many race drivers were in action – including both of the usual drivers from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes – and it was the Scuderia who led the way with an unusual one-two-three.
ktalnews.com
Praga Bohema track-focused hypercar revealed
Czech race car specialist Praga has joined the ranks of hypercar manufacturers following the reveal of the new Bohema, an extreme track machine designed to also be driven on the road. With a name referencing the 115-year-old Praga’s Czech roots, the Bohema has been developed from scratch, though its engine...
BBC
Shaila-Ann Rao to depart FIA role after less than six months
Formula 1's governing body is to split with its interim secretary general Shaila-Ann Rao less than six months after appointing her. Rao, who joined the FIA from Mercedes in June, was at the centre of the controversy over Red Bull breaching F1's budget cap regulations in 2021. An FIA statement...
Comments / 0