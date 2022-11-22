ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Flea on Phelps to return to downtown Youngstown December 2

Business will be booming on Phelps Street in Downtown Youngstown on December 2 as the Youngstown Flea hosts the return of the Flea on Phelps. The event will last for four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature over twice the amount of vendors as 2021's event. There will also be food trucks from Magic Tree Pub & Eatery and Risi Food Co.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers opens new location at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg opened in the Valley. The restaurant opened inside Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Friday. Wahlburgers has more than 90 locations and was founded in 2011 by actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg, a one-time member of Marky...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 25th

Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones

The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
metromonthly.net

Holiday strudel sale to benefit relocated Ukrainian orphans

Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown is announcing a holiday Mission Strudel Sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans who have been relocated to Poland. Strudel varieties include a large apple or cherry strudel for $9 and a large cherry with cheese strudel for $10. Orders should be placed...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

New Lucky Duck store settles in Steubenville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new Lucky Duck store has made its way to Steubenville. The new store opened on Nov. 6, and is located at 4244 Sunset Boulevard, marking its third store in the Ohio Valley. This location was previously in the Fort Steuben Mall. General Manager Melissa...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

