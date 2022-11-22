Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
WFMJ.com
Flea on Phelps to return to downtown Youngstown December 2
Business will be booming on Phelps Street in Downtown Youngstown on December 2 as the Youngstown Flea hosts the return of the Flea on Phelps. The event will last for four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature over twice the amount of vendors as 2021's event. There will also be food trucks from Magic Tree Pub & Eatery and Risi Food Co.
WYTV.com
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
WFMJ.com
Final town hall meeting on Youngstown ambulance service future planned for Wednesday
A third and final forum regarding the current EMS situation in Youngstown will take place on November 30th. According to the release, the Youngstown Neighborhood Leaders will meet at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1420 Oakhill Avenue at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will feature Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Chief...
Local community thankful for new gazebo in town center
Something Milton Township is thankful for this year is their new gazebo.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers opens new location at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg opened in the Valley. The restaurant opened inside Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Friday. Wahlburgers has more than 90 locations and was founded in 2011 by actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg, a one-time member of Marky...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 25th
Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
Area road construction impacting local small businesses
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) -- For commuters and those living nearby, the road project on Western Reserve Road is an inconvenience. But for small business owners, it brings a different kind of stress.
Youngstown City Health District awarded $450K for health zones
Youngstown plans to invest this money in order to expand its programs for the next four years, working to improve the way the city identifies and addresses health issues.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones
The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
butlerradio.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
Valley sees shoppers grabbing last-minute items
Over 166 million people are expected to hit stores Thursday through Monday, and the Valley was booming with busy last-minute shoppers.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
Boardman water main break sends water shooting up into the air
A Boardman business and local nursing home are without water after a water main break sent water shooting up from the road on Friday night.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Black Friday shoppers line up for deals, chance to win shopping spree
The first 500 guests that enter through the doors in the Debartolo Commons concourse will receive a swag bag. swag bags will consist of several different prizes like coffee mugs, hand sanitizers, t-shirts, sweatshirts, gift cards to Southern Park Mall stores and coupons.
metromonthly.net
Holiday strudel sale to benefit relocated Ukrainian orphans
Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Youngstown is announcing a holiday Mission Strudel Sale to benefit Ukrainian orphans who have been relocated to Poland. Strudel varieties include a large apple or cherry strudel for $9 and a large cherry with cheese strudel for $10. Orders should be placed...
Recipients of Youngstown food drive thankful for help amidst rising food costs
People began arriving before sun-up and then stood in line for close to an hour in the early-morning chill Tuesday to get their chance to pick up free food for Thanksgiving.
WTOV 9
New Lucky Duck store settles in Steubenville
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A new Lucky Duck store has made its way to Steubenville. The new store opened on Nov. 6, and is located at 4244 Sunset Boulevard, marking its third store in the Ohio Valley. This location was previously in the Fort Steuben Mall. General Manager Melissa...
