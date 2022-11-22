ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina

By Stephen Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279vgr_0jK5xcw300

Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital.

After one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history, fans flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving green and white Saudi flags. Then they entered a nearby subway station chanting, singing — and even hugging Argentina fans.

Many were simply incredulous after the 2-1 comeback victory over Argentina, which won the World Cup twice in 1978 and 1986. And Argentina is one of the favorites this time — or it was until Tuesday — and also won the South American championship last year.

“I'm speechless," Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. "I can't even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.

“I thought a draw would be fantastic against this team,” Alharthi added. "They came all the way just to win the World Cup. We did it today and I have to take some time to realize what happened.”

Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the match, and at one point wrapped a Saudi flag over his shoulders. The moment, captured in online video and widely shared, would have been unthinkable only nearly two years ago when Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations boycotted Qatar over a political dispute.

On a giant screen near the official fan zone in Doha , a waving Saudi flag appeared among advertisements every few moments, flashing the message: “Congratulations.”

In Saudi Arabia, King Salman announced a snap public holiday for all workers and students in the kingdom in celebration of the win.

People watching the match at a fan zone in the capital, Riyadh, jumped with joy and cheered as the game ended. Drivers honked their horns in celebration. Saudi authorities also allowed free entry to a state-sponsored sports and entertainment festival.

The gravity of the victory will eventually sink in. Saudi Arabia is a team that had only ever won three World Cup matches in its history prior to Tuesday's game.

“One for the books,” Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard said. “Sometimes things are completely crazy.”

Goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who made two key saves late in the game to preserve the win on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium north of Doha, was almost subdued at the end, perhaps not grasping the magnitude of the upset.

“I am very happy about this result that we have been able to obtain against this very storied team,” Alowais said solemnly. “We have prepared ourselves. We were 100% ready and hopefully we will have better results in the future. I felt we were especially good in the last minutes because we secured our three points."

Not just in the last minutes. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime after a 10th-minute goal from Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari managed to score a goal each early in the second half.

Then came more than 50 minutes, including added time at the end of the match at the referee's discretion, of holding one of the tournament favorites at bay.

“All the stars aligned for us,” said Renard, who won the African Cup of Nations as coach of Zambia in 2012 and then again with Ivory Coast in 2015.

Renard has has also coached Angola and Morocco, which he guided to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He took over Saudi Arabia in 2019.

“We made history for Saudi football," Renard said. "It will stay forever. This is the most important. But we also need to think about looking forward because we still have two games that are very very difficult for us.”

Renard said he asked his players to limit the celebration after the game to 20 minutes.

“That’s all,” he said. “But there are still two games — or more.”

They still must face Poland on Saturday and then take on Mexico next Tuesday in Group C. Both are probably still favorites against Saudi Arabia — despite the upset.

He also suggested another possible truth: Messi and Argentina probably underestimated Saudi Arabia, which is only No. 51 in the FIFA ranking. Argentina is No. 3.

“But you know the motivation is not like you are playing Brazil,” he added.

___

Isabel DeBre and Jon Gambrell contributed to this report from Doha.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
WSOC Charlotte

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Daily Mail

'That's save of the tournament!': Twitter goes wild as Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny makes INCREDIBLE double save to deny Saudi Arabia from the spot... but was he off the line when the penalty was taken?

Wojciech Szczesny pulled off a stunning double save from a Saudi Arabia penalty to keep his Poland side ahead at the break, having gone 1-0 up not long before. Salem Aldawsari's stuttering run-up resulted in a penalty that was easily saved by the Juventus goalkeeper low to his right-hand side, before charging out to close down the rebound.
The Independent

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
The Independent

Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village

A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
The Independent

Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
The Independent

Australia beat Tunisia to claim first World Cup win in 12 years and keep last-16 hopes alive

With the reigning world champions up against every expert’s pick for dark horses in Group C’s other outing, this was always going to be billed as the battle of its also-rans, in its rightful place as first up and firmly on Saturday’s undercard. But if either Tunisia or Australia could beat the other, they would have a good chunk of the points required to have a shot at a surprise last-16 spot, and would only need a result against their European rivals to sneak in.Tunisia started the day in the stronger position but, courtesy of Mitch Duke’s deft first-half header,...
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today

Robert Lewandowski will hope to make up for his penalty miss against Mexico as Poland take on Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.Lewandowski saw his penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa as Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico in their opening match of Group C.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupIt was a golden opportunity for Poland to take advantage of Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina in their opening match.Saudi Arabia stunned one of the tournament favourites and Lionel Messi with a 2-1 win, that will go down as one...
The Independent

Tunisia vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Socceroos claim vital win

Australia and Tunisia are going head to head in a crucial Group D match at the Qatar World Cup. Both sides are looking for their first win of the tournament at the Al Janoub Stadium, after Tunisia shared a goalless draw with Denmark in their opening match, while Australia were well beaten by the reigning champions France. Any victory here will give the winners a real shot at progressing to the knockout rounds, with France and Denmark meeting later today, in which these two sides will be hoping France can inflict maximum damage in order to open up second spot in the group.Tunisia and Australia have met only twice before: the Australians won a friendly in 1997, and Tunisia won their only competitive meeting at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Follow all the action with our live blog below: Read More World Cup 2022: Where to watch every game across BBC and ITVDidier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeatsGarang Kuol: Australia’s fearless teen could make an ‘Owen-esque’ impact in Qatar
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game

Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
The Independent

What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online

Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Poland face Saudi Arabia at the World CupThe stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make...
The Independent

Poland vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, updates as Saudis hunt equaliser after penalty save

Poland take on Saudi Arabia in Group C of World Cup 2022 this afternoon and will be hoping to improve on their goalless draw against Mexico which saw Robert Lewandowski mess up an opportunity to earn the European side three points when he missed a penalty in the second half. Group C is delicately poised and Poland will realise that a win today puts them within touching distance of the knockouts ahead of a difficult final group game versus Argentina.Saudi Arabia meanwhile produced the shock result of the tournament so far when they came from behind to defeat Argentina...
The Independent

Eden Hazard demands more protection from World Cup referees

Eden Hazard has called on World Cup referees to protect players like him and Neymar.Belgium winger Hazard was the second-most fouled player at the tournament after the first round of matches, behind Brazil star Neymar.But while Hazard came through the 1-0 win over Canada unscathed, Neymar will miss his side’s final two group matches after going off injured against Serbia.“I always say if there is a foul on me it means I have the ball, so it’s a good sign, it’s part of my game,” said the 31-year-old.“More players with the ball like me, like Neymar, like Vinicius Junior,...
The Independent

Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of World Cup host Qatar’s answers, so far, to the rising temperatures its people face. The wealthy Gulf Arab nation has been able to pay for extreme adaptive measures like this thanks to the natural gas it exports to the world.A small peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, Qatar sits in a region that,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Ukraine: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by European Parliament

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.The 27-nation bloc has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision by the European Parliament. “Russia must be isolated...
The Independent

Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar

A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
The Independent

World Cup news LIVE: Reaction after England’s Group B draw with USA

England crashed back down to earth on Friday evening as they played out a goalless draw against the USA in Group B to leave them still needing a result against Wales in their final group game. The Three Lions’ performance could not have been more contrasting to their opening match against Iran, where they should fluid movement, a clinical eye for goal and a fearlessness in attack. Last night was the opposite, Gareth Southgate’s men lost control of midfield, looked sluggish throughout and struggled against a team they would have expected to dominate. It was only fortune - and...
The Independent

France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
The Independent

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops.Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the town with artillery as it digs in across the Dnieper River.Ukraine is striking back at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons, and Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum.The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Now that...
The Independent

The Independent

938K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy