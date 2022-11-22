Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hackers target your holiday shopping with new phishing scam
It’s easy to get fooled by this new and devious, holiday-themed phishing attack that offers free prizes. But the old caution that “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” continues to be proven correct in this case. What makes this trick so effective...
Impersonation Scams on the Rise Ahead of Holidays Prompting Response From Watchdogs
‘Tis the season to be … wary. The holiday weeks mean fewer days in the office — online or onsite. Staffers embark on their usual round-robins of vacation. We’re all browsing sites and stores in search of the best deals on, well … everything. In short,...
Feds seize 7 web domains used in 'pig butchering' crypto scam
Federal prosecutors seized seven domain names that cybercriminals used to collect crypto investments, prosecutors said Monday. Why it matters: This week's action appears to be the first time federal prosecutors have taken action against operators of a so-called "pig butchering" crypto scam. The big picture: The FBI estimates that these...
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
Thieves steal checks from mail, use check washing tactics to alter them and steal thousands
Thieves are snagging checks from the mail and using check washing tactics to alter them and steal from you.
Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites
As the holiday season approaches, so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims. Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing...
Is It a Sale or a Scam? Watch Out for These Holiday Online Shopping Scams
With the holidays being just a few short weeks away, scammers are ramping up the ways in which they attempt to con vulnerable individuals into handing over money and personal information. The latest scams to look out for are the holiday online shopping scams, that is, if you decide to do some or all of your holiday shopping online.
TechRadar
Watch out - scammers are impersonating DHL and DPD this Black Friday
Fake text messages impersonating well-known delivery companies have risen rapidly in recent weeks, with scammers expected to take full advantage of the upcoming Black Friday retail spree. Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has reported a significant recent surge in SMS scams - known as ‘smishing’ - that pretend to be from legitimate...
WXII 12
Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
Don't get scammed this holiday season. Here's what to watch out for
While you're shopping for gifts and considering Giving Tuesday donations, bear in mind that scammers and fraudsters want to take advantage.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Russia stole the passwords of 50 million users
For the past seven to eight months, we have been constantly reading or listening to Russia’s negative involvement in cybersecurity. Now, the latest that has been published by Group-IB claims Moscow’s involvement in the password stealing of over 50 million users. Yes, according to a report compiled after...
New hacking campaign swaps malware for phone calls
Palo Alto Networks has investigated several incidents involving a data extortion gang using a growing social engineering tactic to extort retailers and other businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a report Monday. Why it matters: The report highlights the range of threats retailers, other businesses and...
Digital Trends
Hackers sink to new low by stealing Discord accounts in ransomware attacks
As if ransomware wasn’t terrifying enough already, hackers are now trying to hold your Discord account hostage, as well as your files. Thankfully, you can grab your Discord back if you act quickly enough. This new ransomware campaign was recently discovered by leading cybersecurity firm Cyble, and it’s a...
Identity fraud attempts expected to peak during Christmas shopping season
The number of identity fraud attempts being detected – and thwarted – increased by more than a fifth (21%) over the past year, compared with the previous 12 months, according to a credit information company.Experian, which released the figures, warned that fraudulent applications such as these are expected to spike over Christmas, as fraudsters try to take advantage of the increase in online transactions.The figures were taken from a national fraud prevention service and analysed by Experian.Eduardo Castro, managing director, identity and fraud at Experian said: “Fraud is a serious, ongoing problem for both consumers and businesses in the UK.“Over...
Beware of scammers when shopping Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
MIAMI - With holiday gift buying kicking off with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, beware of scammers. "Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping days of the year, which makes it an opportune time for scammers to take advantage of consumers. Fraudsters are constantly coming up with new ways to pick your pocket, and the only way to combat these bad actors and not become a victim of fraud, is to know the signs of a scam," said the state's CFO Jimmy Patronis in a statement. So what are the signs? First off, if a...
The hidden cost of Black Friday
The Black Friday chaos we used to see in storefronts and shopping malls has moved to logistics centers and warehouses all over the world:. Hundreds of thousands of employees work long hours — often in tough conditions — to get through the holiday rush. The big picture: E-commerce's...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Air fryers set to be top target for scammers this Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers are being urged to be vigilant as much sought-after goods like air fryers are predicted to be top targets for scammers. High street bank NatWest said criminals would be taking advantage of the cost of living crisis by advertising good that don't exist. It said customers trying...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
10 Ways to spot a phishing attempt
The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the author in this article. Phishing attacks are becoming more and more common, and they're only getting more sophisticated. While there are a...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Twitter data breach leaking phone numbers and email ID were seriously concerning
A Cyber Attack that took place on Twitter is now being considered more serious than what was reported in the 3Q of this year. Going by the details, a hacker reported in July this year that he/she has access to data related to 5 million accounts of Twitter users and includes phone numbers and email ids.
