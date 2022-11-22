ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Maryland Drug Bust Reveals Copious Amounts Of Drugs Under Teen's Pillow

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0m7T_0jK5xEwj00
Alvin Thompson, Brian Elliott, Victoria Ross Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the selling of controlled dangerous substances that reportedly involved a young teen in Salisbury, authorities say.

Alvin Thompson, 37, Brian Elliot, 50, and Victoria Ross, 46, were charged after an investigation concerning controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that the residence was being rented by Brian Elliott and Victoria Ross and suggested that they were allowing Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old girl was possibly involved.

On Oct. Friday, Oct. 14, Victoria Ross and a 14-year-old were stopped on a traffic stop as they were leaving the residence. A K-9 scan was conducted on Ross's vehicle resulting in the recovery of a bag of cocaine. At the same time, a search warrant was executed on the Pine Way residence where Brian Elliott and an elderly woman and juvenile were located.

A search of the residence revealed several grams of suspected drugs that were packed for sale or distribution. The majority of the drugs were said to be found under a pillow laying on the bed of the 14-year-old girl.

A detective completed an application for charges on Ross, Elliott, and Thompson.

Due to the District Court Commissioner only issuing a criminal summons, all three subjects were not physically arrested. The attached photos are from prior arrests.

Thompson is currently wanted for a violation of probation. Anyone that has information on the whereabouts of Thompson please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending against the subjects involved.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 8

Hilary Banks
2d ago

dang sadly I know these people...met them on vacation....off the drugs they are great people just been thru a rough patch in life....hope they get the help they need to be the successful people I know they are capable of being......

Reply(1)
2
Diamond Love McPherson
3d ago

Sounds like the parents were on drugs and the child is the girlfriend of the drug dealer. SMH.

Reply(1)
5
B.Smith
3d ago

put the drugs under the kids pillow and that puts them in possession of it and they get juvenile time...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
Bay Net

Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 6 am, the suspect entered the California Walmart, removed a computer from the shelf and walked out of the store without paying.
CALIFORNIA, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant

Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Cambridge woman arrested on more than 250 counts of fraud, theft

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman arrested earlier this year for fraud is facing additional charges. In September, 22-year-old Jayonna Best was arrested on 120 counts of theft and fraud after it was discovered that she was allegedly photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites. Since this arrest, police say 38 additional victims have come forward with more than $80,000 of merchandise/services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Bay Net

CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Chad William DeLong

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Chad William DeLong, 25 of Owings, MD. DeLong is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice (PA). Anyone with information in regards to DeLong, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
OWINGS, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Famous Footwear

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man and woman pictured. On Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:12 pm, the suspects used distraction tactics to steal numerous pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in California. The two suspects then...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WSB Radio

Maryland boy, 11, runs into burning apartment to save 2-year-old sister

SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old Maryland boy suffered minor injuries on Tuesday after rushing into a burning building to rescue his 2-year-old sister, authorities said. According to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a fire broke out at a residential building in Salisbury at 6:01 p.m. EST. The two-story, wood-frame apartment building had eight units, according to the release.
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of November 14 – November 20, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,582 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-67524:. On November 19, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel Resort located at 4160...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Four charged in stealing raw chicken from Milford plant

Four people face theft charges after Milford police say they stole about $30,000 in raw chicken from the Perdue plant in Milford. The Milford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division began investigating an internal theft reported by Perdue on Rehoboth Boulevard, officials said, and after several weeks learned that four people were involved in a criminal theft operation orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover.
MILFORD, DE
The Dispatch

Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit

FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WBOC

Hurlock Experiences Rash of Thefts From Cars and Ransacking

HURLOCK, Md. - Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock are now on high alert. According to neighbors, cars on streets like Charles Street and Academy Street are targeted the most. Hurlock police say 12 vehicles were ransacked over 11 straight days in October. Then the...
HURLOCK, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
LAUREL, DE
WGMD Radio

DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
MILLSBORO, DE
WGMD Radio

Crash in Lincoln Sends Two to Hospital

A single vehicle crash in the Lincoln area Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Delaware State Police say a 21 year old driver from Houston was traveling northbound on North Old State Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Civic and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was not properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18 year old passenger, also from Houston, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Two Men Arrested in Dover Following Search Warrant

Dover, Del. - Dover police have arrested two men on weapons and drug dealing charges following a search warrant Thursday. The Dover Police Department say they have arrested Undray Moaney, 46, and Terrell Clark, 43 of Dover. Both men are facing weapon and drug dealing charges. According to Dover police,...
DOVER, DE
YAHOO!

29-year-old man dead after head-on collision in Laurel Tuesday

A 29-year-old Salisbury, Maryland, man was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in Laurel. He was driving a Ford Crown Victoria west on Horsey Church Road, east of Chandler Road, around 7:40 a.m. His car entered the oncoming lane and into the path of a dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, according to Delaware State Police.
LAUREL, DE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy