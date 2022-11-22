Maryland Drug Bust Reveals Copious Amounts Of Drugs Under Teen's Pillow

Alvin Thompson, Brian Elliott, Victoria Ross Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

Three suspects have been charged in connection to the selling of controlled dangerous substances that reportedly involved a young teen in Salisbury, authorities say.

Alvin Thompson, 37, Brian Elliot, 50, and Victoria Ross, 46, were charged after an investigation concerning controlled dangerous substances being sold from a residence in the 300 block of Pine Way, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that the residence was being rented by Brian Elliott and Victoria Ross and suggested that they were allowing Alvin Thompson to sell controlled dangerous substances from the residence. Further information revealed that a 14-year-old girl was possibly involved.

On Oct. Friday, Oct. 14, Victoria Ross and a 14-year-old were stopped on a traffic stop as they were leaving the residence. A K-9 scan was conducted on Ross's vehicle resulting in the recovery of a bag of cocaine. At the same time, a search warrant was executed on the Pine Way residence where Brian Elliott and an elderly woman and juvenile were located.

A search of the residence revealed several grams of suspected drugs that were packed for sale or distribution. The majority of the drugs were said to be found under a pillow laying on the bed of the 14-year-old girl.

A detective completed an application for charges on Ross, Elliott, and Thompson.

Due to the District Court Commissioner only issuing a criminal summons, all three subjects were not physically arrested. The attached photos are from prior arrests.

Thompson is currently wanted for a violation of probation. Anyone that has information on the whereabouts of Thompson please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This is an active investigation and additional charges are pending against the subjects involved.

