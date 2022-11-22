ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers

It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
Jalopnik

Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace

It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
US News and World Report

Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
CNBC

Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
governing.com

The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target

In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox56news.com

Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan

In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
freightwaves.com

Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers

Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
gmauthority.com

Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet

The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?

Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy