Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
US News and World Report
Workers at BP Refinery Will Not Help With Restart Unless Wage Demands Met -Union
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Workers at BP's Rotterdam refinery, which is currently offline, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, union leaders said on Monday. The company said on Saturday it expected to have the refinery back on line "early" this week after an unspecified technical problem. Union...
Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America?
Here's a look at whether or not Fiat is only automotive brand without any plans to sell hybrid or electric vehicles in the U.S. in the near future. The post Is Fiat the Only Car Brand Without Any Plans to Sell Hybrids and EVs in America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Walmart Brand Car Batteries: Who Makes Them?
Walmart sales everything imaginable, even car batteries. However, who makes the Walmart brand car batteries. The post Walmart Brand Car Batteries: Who Makes Them? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do All EVs Have a Single Speed Transmission?
EV transmissions look and operate different from gas-powered engine transmissions. MotorBiscuit explains more here. The post Do All EVs Have a Single Speed Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
governing.com
The EV Battery Boom Brings Billions to Midwest Factories
Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the headquarters of Our Next Energy,...
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
fox56news.com
Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan
In 2013, German carmakers got their hands on Tesla Model S luxury five-door hatchbacks and tore them apart. An industry insider in that country reported the Model S was a massive shock to Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz—but perhaps even more so to Porsche, which had been hugely successful with its fast, sporty Panamera five-door.
freightwaves.com
Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers
Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
gmauthority.com
Domino’s Adding 800 Chevy Bolt EV Delivery Vehicles To Its Fleet
The Chevy Bolt EV is a great choice for anyone looking for an all-electric solution to get around town both quickly and easily. Now, Domino’s is getting in on the action with plans to add 800 new Chevy Bolt EVs to its delivery fleet. According to Domino’s, 100 examples...
Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads?
Here's a look at how electric vehicle (EV) brakes are different from those in internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, and whether or not EVs have brake pads. The post Do Electric Vehicles (EVs) Have Brake Pads? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1