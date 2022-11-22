Voters name Trump as the biggest loser of the 2022 midterms

A new poll has found that American voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm elections, despite announcing his plans to run in 2024.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll was released by The Hill and found that 20% of voters said Trump was the clear loser after Election Day, while 14% said “MAGA Republicans,” and 12% said mainstream republicans.

Other notable groups to be named a loser in the poll included Democrats at 15%. Meanwhile, 23% said they were unsure or didn’t know.

The poll shows a differing opinion of how voters and Trump viewed the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

While other polls have found Republicans viewed the election results as a loss, after months of predictions saying a red wave was coming, Trump touted the results as a victory when announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

However, several of Trump’s handpicked candidates lost their elections in key states needed to gain control of the Senate. Because of this, experts like Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, have shared he is in a worse spot than he was before the election.

“He remains under water in his personal rating of 44 percent, is seen as having backed losing candidates and now has the possibility of having to fight a real primary in the Republican parties as he drops below 50% in a Republican primary,” Penn said to The Hill. “That’s why voters see him as the biggest loser.

Before the election, Trump was starting to lose steam with Republicans. A YouGov poll released the Friday before Nov. 8, 2021, found that 42% of Republicans and right-leaning independents prefer to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump as the party’s candidate in 2024. Meanwhile, 35% of those surveyed selected Trump, 10% said neither, and 13% said not sure.

The results are significant as the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll found that 15% of respondents view DeSantis as “the biggest winner of last week’s election.” Additionally, if Trump doesn’t run for the GOP, it found that 46% of those polled said they would vote for DeSantis.