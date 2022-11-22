Read full article on original website
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Houston Chronicle
Used Cars That Hold Their Value The Most and Least
If you're looking for the vehicle that holds its value the most - look no further than the Jeep Wrangler. According to the latest iSeeCars data, it remains the best vehicle for holding its value. Overall, iSeeCars says used cars have never held the residual value better with both 5-year...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Top Speed
A Mazda Rotary Engine Makes Its Return...In An EV
The end of production of the RX-8 10 years ago also marked the end of the rotary engine era at Mazda. After that, the rotary engine was sent into a slumber, which was briefly interrupted by the RX-Vision concept in 2015, but continued to last until today for production models. Now however, Mazda has finally awakened the rotary engine from its permanent sleep and will continue its journey from the beginning of 2023. And it will do so as a range extender in the new Mazda MX-30 R-EV.
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Will Not Be Offered As Hybrids Before "Likely" Full Electrification
Last month, Alfa Romeo unveiled its updated Guilia and Stelvio mid-range models. Apart from a cautious retouching of the design and an updated cockpit, there were no major changes to the models. These model updates went against the grain of modern convention in that the upcoming Alfas will not come with a mild-hybrid of plug-in hybrid powertrain, a common occurrence in the increasingly electrified automotive industry. Alfa Romeo has now explained why so little has been done in the facelift.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
ktalnews.com
Praga Bohema track-focused hypercar revealed
Czech race car specialist Praga has joined the ranks of hypercar manufacturers following the reveal of the new Bohema, an extreme track machine designed to also be driven on the road. With a name referencing the 115-year-old Praga’s Czech roots, the Bohema has been developed from scratch, though its engine...
ktalnews.com
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver
Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
Top Speed
The Wiesmann Project Thunderball Amps Up The Electric Roadster Segment
Though there is an expanding market for electric sports cars and some EVs that can be stupendously quick only in a straight line, the electric roadster segment is nonexistent. Sure, there is the upcoming Tesla Roadster, and the recently announced Polestar 6, but those longing for a small, relatively lightweight, two-door electric roadster are currently left wanting. Well, Wiesmann (remember that one TopGear episode?) has changed that with its latest creation, the Project Thunderball.
Spy Shots Show Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible Will Be A Baby SL
Our automotive paparazzi recently snapped a new round of Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible photos. The car is covered in the obligatory camouflage in these photographs, but Mercedes has removed most of the tacked-on body panels meant to disguise the final design. With the additional cladding removed, we can see that the...
