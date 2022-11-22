The end of production of the RX-8 10 years ago also marked the end of the rotary engine era at Mazda. After that, the rotary engine was sent into a slumber, which was briefly interrupted by the RX-Vision concept in 2015, but continued to last until today for production models. Now however, Mazda has finally awakened the rotary engine from its permanent sleep and will continue its journey from the beginning of 2023. And it will do so as a range extender in the new Mazda MX-30 R-EV.

3 DAYS AGO