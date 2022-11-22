ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers

Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

California inflation relief payment scams: What you need to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you have yet to receive your California inflation relief payment!. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning the public of scammers targeting your Middle Class Tax Relief check or debit card. In a video statement, Feuer noted that Middle Class Tax Relief payments...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three races too close to call

With just 14,491 votes left to process after today (Monday), three local elections remain too close to call … probably. In the Ocean View School District, voters are choosing three trustees for the governing board. Morgan Westmoreland now has a 57-vote lead over John Briscoe for the third seat. The Orange County Registrar of Voters reports Morgan Westmoreland with 12,631 votes (19.52 percent) to 12,574 votes (19.44 percent) for Briscoe.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Santa Ana elects 1st woman mayor

SANTA ANA, Calif. — It was a historic election season for Santa Ana. The city elected a woman to the mayor’s office for the first time in its 153-year history. Valerie Amezcua, who currently serves on the Santa Ana Unified School District board, was the only woman on the ballot. She defeated Jose Solorio, Sal Tinajero and Jesse Nestor to win the seat.
SANTA ANA, CA
eldonnews.org

Vaccine mandate suspended for students and staff

The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to suspend the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate that was set to go into effect in spring 2023 and the employee mandate that was already in place. The district was the last in Southern California to mandate a vaccine,...
SANTA ANA, CA
signalscv.com

Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs

State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Beat: Rick Caruso for Homelessness Czar

We have a new mayor, Karen Bass, and a new CD11 city council member, Traci Park. The work now begins in earnest. Homelessness is Issue No. 1. As people debate the causes and cures for homelessness, it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. The system is too complex,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

