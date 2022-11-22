Read full article on original website
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
claremont-courier.com
Council sides with arch. commission, rejects bid to save three historic Village structures
The owner of a property in the Claremont Village has been granted permission to tear down three historic structures to make way for two new apartment buildings. However, one local woman wants the project stopped, or at least slowed down. The property in question sits on two lots, 330 and...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
foxla.com
California inflation relief payment scams: What you need to know
LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you have yet to receive your California inflation relief payment!. Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is warning the public of scammers targeting your Middle Class Tax Relief check or debit card. In a video statement, Feuer noted that Middle Class Tax Relief payments...
orangecountytribune.com
Three races too close to call
With just 14,491 votes left to process after today (Monday), three local elections remain too close to call … probably. In the Ocean View School District, voters are choosing three trustees for the governing board. Morgan Westmoreland now has a 57-vote lead over John Briscoe for the third seat. The Orange County Registrar of Voters reports Morgan Westmoreland with 12,631 votes (19.52 percent) to 12,574 votes (19.44 percent) for Briscoe.
spectrumnews1.com
J.P. Morgan, El Segundo real estate company to invest $1 billion in build-to-rent homes
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With so many people unable to buy their own homes in this current market, real estate investors are capitalizing on a growing housing market segment: renters. J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is teaming up with El Segundo-based real estate developer Haven Realty Capital to acquire and...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
spectrumnews1.com
Santa Ana elects 1st woman mayor
SANTA ANA, Calif. — It was a historic election season for Santa Ana. The city elected a woman to the mayor’s office for the first time in its 153-year history. Valerie Amezcua, who currently serves on the Santa Ana Unified School District board, was the only woman on the ballot. She defeated Jose Solorio, Sal Tinajero and Jesse Nestor to win the seat.
eldonnews.org
Vaccine mandate suspended for students and staff
The Rancho Santiago Community College District Board of Trustees voted Oct. 11 to suspend the COVID-19 student vaccine mandate that was set to go into effect in spring 2023 and the employee mandate that was already in place. The district was the last in Southern California to mandate a vaccine,...
signalscv.com
Newsom proclaims state of emergency for I-5 repairs
State allocates resources due to damage caused by Route Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday in Los Angeles County in an effort to expedite and support the necessary measures to repair Interstate 5 as a result of the Route Fire in late August. The Route Fire...
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Refund payments. Here's what to know
Scammers are targeting Californians' Middle Class Tax Relief payments, prompting the Los Angeles city attorney to urge vigilance.
delmartimes.net
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military's health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Beat: Rick Caruso for Homelessness Czar
We have a new mayor, Karen Bass, and a new CD11 city council member, Traci Park. The work now begins in earnest. Homelessness is Issue No. 1. As people debate the causes and cures for homelessness, it’s easy to get lost in the weeds. The system is too complex,...
