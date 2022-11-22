ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)

Ione A. Smith, 70 passed away on November 19, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Festival of Trees – Meet Santa Claus by Commerce Bank and the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-1p Pokes Watch Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm. SUN, Nov. 27:
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. There are no new arrests to report at this time. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 25, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy