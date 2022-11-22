Read full article on original website
Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)
Ione A. Smith, 70 passed away on November 19, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Festival of Trees – Meet Santa Claus by Commerce Bank and the YWCA of Sweetwater County, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 11a-1p Pokes Watch Party @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main Street, Rock Springs, 7 pm. SUN, Nov. 27:
Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Join Us in Wishing Brad and Nanette Cutler Farewell and Happy Retirement
Brad Cutler has been serving in our community for 26 of his 35 years as a State Farm Insurance agent. He enjoyed his work and all the wonderful people he has met along the way. While working with State Farm, Brad has achieved the highest level of Honor Club since...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 25
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. There are no new arrests to report at this time. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 25, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
