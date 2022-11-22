ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

ValueWalk

These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November

Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November. Invest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?

Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Business Insider

Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead

High mortgage rates has made purchasing a home much more expensive, pushing some buyers to the sidelines. This means that house flippers are also finding less competition for the homes they've rehabbed. New data reveals that larger real estate businesses are buying flipped homes from smaller investors. Over the past...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

6 Hacks to Get Around Sky-High Mortgage Rates

If you find yourself longing for the days of historically low interest rates, you’re not alone. This year, the average rate on 30-year mortgages has more than doubled, climbing from around 3% to around 6.6%, according to Freddie Mac. As a result, average monthly payments have soared, jumping 50% in as little time.
Truth About Cars

Car Loan Delinquencies Keep Increasing, Who Is to Blame?

Not that you couldn’t have figured this one out all by yourself, but car loan delinquencies are reaching record levels once again. The culprits are the usual suspects. Wages have failed to keep pace with inflation for a couple of generations, current inflation rates are at record highs, and those loan-accommodation programs set up during the pandemic are all expiring now. Basically, regular people are becoming broke so they’re starting to be forced into tough financial decisions – including whether to make their car payments against heating their homes or feeding their families.
Business Insider

How a USDA streamline refinance works

What is a USDA streamline refinance, and how does it work?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

