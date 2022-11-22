ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World Cup

By Chris Stevenson
 3 days ago

Football fans in Saudi Arabia have been celebrating the nation beating Argentina 2-1 at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar .

The momentous win over one of the favourites for the tournament, who had been on a 36-game unbeaten run, was cheered loudly by those watching the game via big screen in Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh.

Having fallen behind to an early penalty scored by Leo Messi, goals from Saleh Al Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari ensured the team known as the “Green Falcons” secured one of the biggest shock victories in World Cup history.

