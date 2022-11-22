Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Cal Haladay carries strong Penn State ties in return to home state
EAST LANSING – Cal Haladay grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania about 90 minutes from Penn State. The Michigan State redshirt sophomore linebacker’s father, Greg, was an All-American wrestler for the Nittany Lions. He has three siblings – one who already graduated from Penn State and two who are still students there.
MLive.com
Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon
Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Penn State (11/26/2022): Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
It’s a pretty simple setup for Michigan State this weekend: win and extend the season by making a bowl. Don’t, and the season is (likely) over. That’s the situation for Michigan State’s trip to Penn State on Saturday in the regular season finale, when the two schools will play for the famous Land Grand Trophy.
MLive.com
Joey Hauser helps Michigan State hold off Oregon
One more injury couldn’t slow down Michigan State. Spartans forward Joey Hauser played through an apparent ankle injury to record a double-double and lead Michigan State to a Friday night win over Oregon, 74-70, in their second game at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The win sets up...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Oregon: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Not much rest for the shorthanded. Less than 24 hours after losing to No. 18 Alabama, Michigan State will be back on the court in Portland to take on Oregon in its second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. · Watch Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV. ·...
MLive.com
Why Michigan State’s Payton Thorne believes he’s a better player than last season
EAST LANSING – As Michigan State prepared for what was ultimately the season finale, Payton Thorne noticed a difference in practice. The quarterback had already made three relief appearances as a redshirt freshman but was suddenly in a new role. “I was just kind of noticing, all right, I’m...
MLive.com
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football new cleats for Michigan game
COLUMBUS -- LeBron James isn’t going to be able to make a second appearance at an Ohio State football game this season, but he still wanted to be part of what might be its most important game in almost 20 years. The four-time MVP already attended the Buckeyes’ 21-10...
MLive.com
Shorthanded Michigan State falls to Alabama in Thanksgiving matchup
Michigan State could be in for a long holiday weekend out West. The shorthanded Spartans fell apart in the second half as they lost to No. 18 Alabama, 81-70, in a quarterfinal game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The No....
MLive.com
Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
MLive.com
Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7
There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
MLive.com
7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents
Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com
Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
MLive.com
Michigan preparing for ‘loud, hostile’ environment at Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan will board a bus on Friday and make the three-hour trip down to central Ohio for a high-stakes game many in the college football world are looking forward to. And while the atmosphere last year in Ann Arbor could only be described as extraordinary,...
MLive.com
Lumen Christi hockey brings strong defense into Year 50
JACKSON -- This season marks 50 years of Lumen Christi hockey. That has certainly been a history of a lot of on-ice success. The Titans had state championships with John Thomas behind the bench in 1977 and 1978, as well as a runner-up finish in 1981.
MLive.com
This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
MLive.com
English-style fish n’ chips at Monty’s Public House perfect for World Cup fans
ANN ARBOR, MI - Quick story time: My first-ever assignment as a journalist was to cover the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) Championships in London in 2017. What does that jumbled acronym mean? I got to watch Jamaica’s Usain Bolt come up gimpy in his final race in the 4x100 relay, among other things.
MLive.com
10 tips for Ann Arbor residents as winter compost collection resumes
ANN ARBOR, MI — After an initial trial year of offering winter curbside compost collection, the city of Ann Arbor has some tips for residents as the service resumes this winter. Regular weekly compost collection for 2022 ends Dec. 9, after which monthly winter pickups of food scraps in...
MLive.com
Closure, long-term traffic shift coming to downtown Ann Arbor street after Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers may want to avoid East Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor following the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s because both a temporary closure of the street and a long-term work zone shifting traffic will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28. The first, a full closure...
MLive.com
Ramp to I-94 is closing for pavement markings in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A U.S. 127 ramp to I-94 in Jackson County will be closed for one day. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound U.S.127/M-50/West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. The closure is taking place at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
Comments / 0