East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Takeaways from Michigan State’s win over Oregon

Michigan State responded from an 11-point Thanksgiving loss to Alabama by holding on through a close finish to beat Oregon late Friday night at the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday night, Joey Hauser made one shot, turned the ball over five times and turned his ankle in Michigan State’s loss to Alabama. He finished that game, but anyone who’s turned an ankle knows that it often gets worse the next day. Tom Izzo was concerned about how Hauser would be able to perform against Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Joey Hauser helps Michigan State hold off Oregon

One more injury couldn’t slow down Michigan State. Spartans forward Joey Hauser played through an apparent ankle injury to record a double-double and lead Michigan State to a Friday night win over Oregon, 74-70, in their second game at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The win sets up...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Ohio State comes full circle against Michigan rushing attack that triggered an overhaul

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to waste exactly zero seconds paying attention to injury reports out of Ann Arbor this week. He knows Michigan star running back Blake Corum is nursing a knee injury that could either limit him or keep him out of The Game on Saturday. Knowles is going to assume his defense has to face the Heisman Trophy candidate anyway.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Examining Michigan State’s bowl chances, even if it falls to 5-7

There’s a clear path to Michigan State becoming bowl eligible. That requires the Spartans reaching six victories and there’s only one shot left to do so. After blowing a 17-point lead in the second half of last week’s 39-31 double-overtime loss at home to Indiana, Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) will play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

7 Michigan State football players charged in aftermath of tunnel incidents

Seven Michigan State football players are facing criminal charges for their roles in violent postgame incidents following a loss at Michigan on Oct. 29. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday afternoon announced defensive back Khary Crump is being charged with one count of felonious assault, while six others face misdemeanor charges. Linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is being charged with assault and battery while linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White and defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young are facing one count of aggravated assault.
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Ohio State predictions: Blake Corum & CJ Stroud to shine

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan survived a scare against Illinois a week ago, as Wolverines kicker Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth quarter to...
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Lumen Christi hockey brings strong defense into Year 50

JACKSON -- This season marks 50 years of Lumen Christi hockey. That has certainly been a history of a lot of on-ice success. The Titans had state championships with John Thomas behind the bench in 1977 and 1978, as well as a runner-up finish in 1981.
ANCHORAGE, AK
MLive.com

This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

10 tips for Ann Arbor residents as winter compost collection resumes

ANN ARBOR, MI — After an initial trial year of offering winter curbside compost collection, the city of Ann Arbor has some tips for residents as the service resumes this winter. Regular weekly compost collection for 2022 ends Dec. 9, after which monthly winter pickups of food scraps in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Ramp to I-94 is closing for pavement markings in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A U.S. 127 ramp to I-94 in Jackson County will be closed for one day. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound U.S.127/M-50/West Avenue ramp to eastbound I-94 for the placement of pavement markings. The closure is taking place at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

