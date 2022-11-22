How to watch Germany vs. Japan in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

Former England right-back Gary Neville thinks Phil Foden should be starting for England and questioned Gareth Southgate over his benching decision. WHAT HAPPENED? Southgate opted to name the same XI against the USA that started the 6-2 win over Iran, meaning there wasn't a place for Phil Foden. As England stuttered and struggled to break the USMNT down Friday, the manager opted to bring on the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish instead of the City star who many argue should be starting. The game ended 0-0, perhaps making Neville's half-time concerns even more warranted.

15 HOURS AGO