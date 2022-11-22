Read full article on original website
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar
After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
France vs Denmark live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group D match
The two heavyweights from Group D go head-to-head at Stadium 974 as defending champions France take on nemesis Denmark in a match that could a long way toward defining the team that tops the group. Much has been made of Denmark's two previous victories in the UEFA Nations League against...
Mexico vs. Argentina free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable in USA
A blockbuster 2022 World Cup match awaits on Saturday, November 26 as Mexico and Argentina face off at Lusail Stadium. There's plenty riding on this Group C match after both sides failed to pick up three points in their first outings in Qatar. Argentina, viewed by many as tournament favourites,...
Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup
With Neymar out for at least another match, Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement - and this time he has plenty of options
What channel is Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin on today? How to watch, live stream 2022 boxing fight
Dillian Whyte is not in the habit of shirking a challenge, and the hard-hitting heavyweight contender will continue that trend when he faces unbeaten American Jermaine Franklin at the Wembley Arena in London on November 26. In April, Whyte (28-3, 14 KOs) succumbed to a sixth-round stoppage defeat to WBC...
USA vs England 2022: Chicagoans gather at Navy Pier to cheer on men's national team in World Cup
Some of the most patriotic Americans packed Navy Pier Friday to cheer on the United States men's national soccer team as they squared off against their rivals across the pond in the World Cup.
Why do Brazil wear yellow? Selecao history and World Cup record
Brazil is one of the most famous and successful footballing countries in the world. It has produced countless numbers of the greatest and most legendary footballers of all time, and have won 18 major international tournaments. Their fans are also some of the most passionate, no matter where the team...
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side take on Robert Lewandowski and co
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
How Japan beat Germany at World Cup: Reasons why Samurai Blue managed huge upset in Qatar 2022 tournament
Amid a brutal 2022 World Cup group that features two European giants, Japan knew they would need to spring an upset or two to qualify for the knockout stage. They did just that in their opening match, coming from behind Wednesday to defeat Germany, 2-1, in shocking fashion. Germany took...
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup record: Portugal star first man to score in five World Cups with goal at 2022 finals
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana for Portugal in Qatar. The 37-year-old has scored at every staging of the tournament since making his debut in the 2006 edition in Germany. And he made more personal history...
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knock-out stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
USA tie vs. England social media reactions: Alex Morgan, Billie Jean King among those to praise USMNT
The U.S. men's national team made a strong account of itself in its 0-0 draw with World Cup favorites England. And the Americans' impressive showing captivated much of the nation's attention, including more than a fair share of celebrities luminaries. Plenty took to social media to share their support and...
