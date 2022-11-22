Two Jets players like tweet criticizing Zach Wilson, quickly declare it accidental

Zach Wilson didn’t seem to feel too bad about his performance spoiling a sparkling day for the Jets defense, and some of Gang Green’s defensive unit seemed to take exception to their quarterback’s lack of remorse.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive end John Franklin-Myers each liked a tweet by Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who quote tweeted a video clip of a bad throw from Wilson, questioning how the young quarterback could possibly feel like he didn’t owe his defense an apology for how he played in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Both Gardner and Franklin-Myers quickly tweeted that their likes of the tweet were an accident.

“I swear I didn't mean to like this tweet,” Gardner tweeted. “I only found out because y’all started tagging me. We gon' be straight!”

Franklin-Myers added, “I ain't mean to like that tweet! We got faith in Zach for sure! Ya'll stop looking for problems, we got 7 games left to ball.”

Of course, many quickly dismissed the idea that both players could have liked the tweet by accident.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)