Gio expects Giants to push Cowboys to brink on Thanksgiving

The Giants looked overmatched by the Lions this past weekend, while the Cowboys manhandled the 8-1 Vikings on the same day.

Now, New York and Dallas meet after just three days off, with the Giants shorthanded following even more injuries that included losing wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for the season with a torn ACL.

Still, Gio thinks Big Blue will put up a strong fight against their division rival.

“With all these injuries and the way that the Cowboys played, the usual analysis would be that the Cowboys will beat them, and will beat them soundly. But that’s not how it works,” Gio said. “I do believe this is going to be a close game. I think the 8.5 spread is high.

“I can’t pick them to win, but I think the Giants will keep this game close and it will be less than a touchdown. I think the Cowboys will end up winning the game, but the Giants aren’t going to get killed.”

