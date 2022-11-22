Read full article on original website
WWMT
Teens steal car at gunpoint, lead officers on chase, Kalamazoo police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers crashed a stolen car while trying to run from police Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The teens were spotted driving a car reported stolen just after 2:30 a.m. at W. Stockbridge Avenue near S. Burdick Street, police said. Officers tried...
WWMT
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
WWMT
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Bar night safety tips from Kalamazoo Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The night before Thanksgiving is considered the busiest bar night of the year. As friends and family members gather at local watering holes to catch up and celebrate some pre-holiday cheer, police remind the public that drinking responsibly is important. On the go: Michigan lawmakers consider...
WWMT
Portage Road, Sprinkle Road I-94 ramp reopens in Kalamazoo County
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers no longer need to find alternate routes to get to I-94 in Kalamazoo County. Portage Road at I-94 and the southbound Sprinkle Road ramp to westbound I-94 reopened to traffic Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Portage Road: Construction on I-94 between Lovers...
WWMT
Tavern to replace former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to reopen in mid-December under a new name. Millennium Restaurant Group is rebranding the space to open as Hub Tavern & Grill, according to operating partner Shelly Pastor. Downtown scene: Black-owned and operated cocktail lounge...
WWMT
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes: Maple Hill Holiday Parade breaks donation record
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Police and Kalamazoo bars preparing for crowds ahead of the biggest bar night of the year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and surrounding Kalamazoo bars prepared for what is traditionally the biggest bar night of the year on Wednesday. The day before Thanksgiving where millions are back home reuniting with family and old friends. KDPS said officers will be conducting extra...
WWMT
Maple Street YMCA hands out roughly 1,000 turkeys ahead of the holiday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are getting ready for the Thanksgiving Day feast. Cooking: Tips on how to prevent Thanksgiving home cooking fires. Maple Street YMCA wanted to help by giving out roughly 1,000 turkeys Wednesday, according to organizers. The annual turkey giveaway is a joint effort sponsored by...
WWMT
Construction on I-69 expected to pause for the winter
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to pause work on the 25-mile rebuild of I-69 from Marshall to Charlotte, according to state officials. Drivers can expect the work to begin again in March 2023, with all lanes, ramps and bridges re-opening for the winter,...
WWMT
Suspended Harper Creek teacher had prior complaints about inappropriate conduct
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Police have yet to find evidence of a crime in the investigation of a Harper Creek High School art teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to high school students, according to detectives. The teacher, who was placed on paid non-disciplinary leave on November 17th,...
WWMT
Battle Creek native Tauren Wells to sing at Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game
DETROIT, Mich. — A Grammy-nominated Christian singer from Battle Creek received the honor of singing to a packed crowd at Ford Field on Thursday. Tauren Wells, the platinum-selling artist, is expected to perform his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 83rd annual Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game. Fame:...
WWMT
Thanksgiving Day provides an opportunity for those to give back
WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan churches and restaurants wanted to give back to the community Thursday with a Thanksgiving meal free to those who needed it. The Cooper Township Cafe hosted its seventh annual Thanksgiving dinner with a free meal was provided to anybody that walked through the door.
WWMT
WMU Hockey game relocated due to flooding in Nashville arena
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Western Michigan University hockey team was scheduled to face off Friday, but due to unexpected flooding, the game has been moved. Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, flooded due to a water main break, according to NHL. Michigan vs Ohio State: Governors place wager ahead...
WWMT
Western Michigan turns big plays into 20-14 win over Toledo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Sean Tyler scored on a 63-yard run, Keni-H Lovely returned an interception for a touchdown, and Western Michigan surprised Toledo 20-14 on Friday to wrap up the regular season. The Broncos (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American Conference) managed only 188 yards and eight first downs but got...
