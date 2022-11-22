KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade not only welcomed the holiday season to West Michigan Saturday, it also raised money for a good cause. Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit that has been providing an average of 700 people with groceries each day out of 77 distribution sites in Kalamazoo County.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO