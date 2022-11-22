Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Sporting News
What does 'Skol' mean? Explaining the Vikings' war chant and how it started
Whether it's skol, skaal or skål, the Vikings have one of the coolest traditions in the NFL. Vikings fans are a passionate bunch — they have to be to support Kirk Cousins as their quarterback, after all (just a joke). When you tune into a Vikings home game, you'll notice plenty of purple and gold, lots of fans dressed in viking-esque garb and a very, very loud chant that goes a bit like this:
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Thanksgiving Edition
It’s American Thanksgiving and while many families are gathered around their dinner tables enjoying family time, great food, and remembering everything they’re thankful for, the Minnesota Wild will be doing the same. While their season started out rough with three straight losses, things have turned a corner as of late.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Justin Fields injury update: Starting QB practicing despite left shoulder separation
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will take a wait-and-see approach to playing this week on the road against the New York Jets as a result of what he said was a left shoulder separation with ligament damage to the AC joint.
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
Nets hope effort stays up ahead of trip to Pacers
For most of his 12-game tenure, coach Jacque Vaughn saw the Brooklyn Nets give enough effort that did not warrant
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s basketball returns 7 of 8 state stars
Last winter the Hermantown boy’s basketball team soared into the Class AAA state tournament finishing in the consolation semifinals with a 21-10 record. Graduating only one senior from that squad the Hawks return seven of their eight top men, now experienced in winning big. “All these guys have been...
St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
northernnewsnow.com
Denfeld Hockey gears up for 2022-23 season
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when the state of hockey is gifted with more of what they want, High School hockey, and last year Duluth Denfeld capped off their year with an impressive 19-9 record but ended their year with a disappointing loss in the Section A finals.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0