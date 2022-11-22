ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

John Ridgeway will get help from Commanders teammates on eventual fine for suplexing Dameon Pierce

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

John Ridgeway is going to get slapped with a decent-sized fine soon, but he’s going to get a little help paying it from his teammates.

The rookie defensive tackle was responsible for one of the more viral clips of the NFL season Sunday in the Commanders’ win over the Houston Texans.

In the third quarter, Davis Mills hit Dameon Pierce with a short pass inside the red zone. Pierce tried to sneak through traffic, but was grabbed by Ridgeway. Pierce had been so low to the ground that Ridgeway wrapped him up awkwardly, only to then suplex the running back.

Ridgeway was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and a fine from the league likely is forthcoming. That could take a chunk out of the rookie’s salary, so Commanders star defensive end Jonathan Allen said in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies” that Ridgeway will be getting a little help.

“Me, (Daron) Payne and Montez (Sweat), we all agreed to take a fourth of the fine he’s going to get. It’s gonna be massive,” Allen said. “If we didn’t help him out I think he’d be playing the month of December for free. … So, we all said we’re gonna take three-fourths of the fine as me, Payne and Sweat, and he’s going to pay the other fourth.”

Allen said he’s never done such a thing before. Ridgeway would be well-advised to learn from the mistake, because such assistance probably won’t be coming again.

“He’s a young guy, he’s trying to play hard. I mean, I like it, I think it’s football,” Allen said. “… But we did say the next one you’re on your own. But this first one we’ll help you out, because I don’t know what the fine is going to be.”

Ridgeway joined the Commanders ahead of Week 3 after beginning the season with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the fifth round a few months earlier but cut him after Week 1. He’s played 28 percent of the defensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps since joining Washington.

