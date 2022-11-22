Auburn vs. Bradley odds, picks and predictions

The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (4-0) and Bradley Braves (3-1) meet Tuesday in Cancun Mexico. Tip-off in the opening-round game of the Cancun Challenge at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya will be at 6 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Bradley odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Auburn has won each of its games by 8 points or more. The up-tempo Tigers have played terrific defense, blocking 9.0 shots per game, forcing 16.3 turnovers and holding opponents to a 39.6% effective field-goal mark.

Bradley has cruised in back-to-back home games since falling at Utah State Nov. 11. The high-scoring Braves (79.3 points per game) last played Saturday, taking down Southeast Missouri State 73-60 and covering a 12.5-point spread. BU’s scoring has been diverse and led by upperclassmen.

Auburn vs. Bradley odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Auburn -950 (bet $950 to win $100) | Bradley +525 (bet $100 to win $525)

Auburn -950 (bet $950 to win $100) | Bradley +525 (bet $100 to win $525) Against the spread (ATS): Auburn -12.5 (-115) | Bradley +12.5 (-105)

Auburn -12.5 (-115) | Bradley +12.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 137.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Auburn vs. Bradley picks and predictions

Prediction

Auburn 76, Bradley 65

Bradley (+525) is the lean at this price point, but only a profitable one closer to +700.

STEER CLEAR.

Auburn will look to go fast. It will miss some 3s and turn the ball over. Bradley is responsible with the basketball and avoiding giving up too many offensive rebounds and free throws will be big keys.

The Braves have already played a few fast teams and will be the toughest team Auburn has played thus far. Looking under the hood, a couple of the Tigers’ cruise-control games weren’t quite that in the way they played out.

Figure enough of a chance that Bradley stays within 10. BACK THE BRAVES +12.5 (-105).

Peg the AU defense as being due for some regression and Bradley being able to keep the Tigers engaged until late.

BACK THE OVER 137.5 (-110).

